Dow Movers: AXP, WMT

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%.

Year to date, Walmart registers a 14.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 5.4%.

American Express Co.

Is lower by about 21.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 4.4%, and Apple, trading up 0.4% on the day.




