Dow Movers: AXP, WMT
Dow Movers: AXP, WMT
In early trading on Monday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%.
Year to date, Walmart registers a 14.6% gain.
In early trading on Monday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%.
Year to date, Walmart registers a 14.6% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 5.4%.
American Express Co.
Is lower by about 21.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 4.4%, and Apple, trading up 0.4% on the day.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Dow Movers: BA, WMT In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 15.1% gain. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02 Published 4 days ago
Dow Movers: WBA, WMT In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 20.5% gain. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:02 Published 3 weeks ago
Dow Movers: WMT, AAPL In early trading on Monday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Apple has lost about 56.4% of its value. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:03 Published 3 weeks ago