Belarus: Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya tells EU to be 'brave' on sanctions

Video Credit: Euronews English
Belarus: Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya tells EU to be 'brave' on sanctions

Belarus: Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya tells EU to be 'brave' on sanctions

The opposition leader has called for a bolder response from the EU over Alexander Lukashenko's refusal to relax his grip on power.


Belarus crackdown: In Brussels, Tikhanovskaya calls on EU to be 'stronger & braver' [Video]

Belarus crackdown: In Brussels, Tikhanovskaya calls on EU to be 'stronger & braver'

Belarus crackdown: Opposition leader Tikhanovskaya to meet EU foreign ministers [Video]

Belarus crackdown: Opposition leader Tikhanovskaya to meet EU foreign ministers

Two Belarus opposition leaders held in custody [Video]

Two Belarus opposition leaders held in custody

Belarusian opposition leaders Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak are being held in custody, Belarus' investigative committee said on Wednesday, under suspicion of destabilizing the country and harming its national security. Lauren Anthony reports.

Belarus crackdown: Thousands join weekly protest against Lukashenko regime [Video]

Belarus crackdown: Thousands join weekly protest against Lukashenko regime

Mass anti-Lukashenko rally starts after Belarus police crackdown [Video]

Mass anti-Lukashenko rally starts after Belarus police crackdown

Opposition seeking president's exit after disputed election calls for protests a day after hundreds of women were held.

Belarus: Tens of thousands join weekly protest against Lukashenko regime, over 100 arrested [Video]

Belarus: Tens of thousands join weekly protest against Lukashenko regime, over 100 arrested

Over a 100 people were arrested at Sunday's protest in Minsk and other cities, a day after over 400 women were arrested at peaceful women's marches.View on euronews

In Brussels, Belarus opposition urges EU to move on sanctions [Video]

In Brussels, Belarus opposition urges EU to move on sanctions

Belarus crackdown: EU ministers welcome Belarus opposition leader [Video]

Belarus crackdown: EU ministers welcome Belarus opposition leader

Belarus opposition leader urges EU to be 'brave' on sanctions

EU foreign ministers are deciding on whether to impose sanctions on officials in Belarus. Main...
Cyprus blocks EU sanctions against Belarus

EU foreign ministers fail to agree on sanctions against officials in Belarus. Main opposition leader...
Belarus: UN rights council adopts monitoring of protest crackdown

The UN human rights council backed a resolution authorizing further scrutiny of the clampdown on...
'The regime is in agony': Belarus opposition leader slams Lukashenko [Video]

'The regime is in agony': Belarus opposition leader slams Lukashenko

"Our demonstrations are working and our strikes are working (...) The fact that they are kidnapping people shows that they feel fear and don't know what to do," Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told Euronews.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to meet Polish Prime Minister [Video]

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to meet Polish Prime Minister

Tsikhanouskaya has insisted she is open to discussing the situation in her country with all parties, including Russia.View on euronews

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urges UN sanctions against Lukashenko regime [Video]

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urges UN sanctions against Lukashenko regime

The former presidential candidate called for UN help "to stop blatant human rights violations and cynical disregard for human dignity right in the middle of Europe".View on euronews

