Maratha reservation: Maha govt moves SC seeking vacation on its stay order

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister has said, "A petition has to be filed in the Supreme Court challenging the interim order passed by the top court on Maratha reservation." Chavan added that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed the matter with senior leaders of the government.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday met Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and demanded that the Centre reconsider its "sudden" decision to ban the export of onions. Pawar tweeted Goyal assured him that the government will rethink the decision if there is consensus among the ministries of commerce, finance, and consumer affairs on the issue. The NCP chief told the minister that the export ban will "hurt" India's image as a "reliable" supplier of the commodity in the international market. The Central government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect to increase availability and curb prices of the bulb in the domestic market.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:07Published
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 13 reacted on Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut row and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's statement on her. He said that Kangana's topic has ended for the party and we have stopped talking on her. "We've stopped talking about the Kangana Ranaut issue. But we're taking note of everything and every action which precipitates, in this matter. We'll understand which political party and which individual, think what, of our great state", said Raut.
Several opposition parties protested outside the Parliament over GST payments to states. Members of Parliaments from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded that states be paid their GST dues. The MPs raised slogand and held posters demanding Goods and Services Tax payments to states. Government had earlier presented the states states with two options to resolve the contentious issue of compensation shortfall estimated to be Rs 2.35 lakh crore. The first option for states includes a special window to be provided, in consultation with the RBI, for borrowing the projected GST shortfall of Rs 97,000 crore. The second option included borrow the entire projected shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore — both on account of faltering GST collections and the expected shortfall due to the pandemic from the market. Most opposition ruled states had also written to the Centre demanding that they should not make states borrow to meet the GST dues. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:18Published
Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who alleged that he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, on September 15 announced that he is with BJP-RSS from today onwards. He said, "From now on, I am with BJP-RSS. When I was beaten up, they had levelled allegations that I'm with BJP-RSS. So, now I announce that I am with BJP-RSS today onward." On September 9, group of men including Shiv Sena workers allegedly attacked him over sharing cartoon on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut commented on the attack on ex-navy officer, Madan Sharma. He said that it's wrong to link Maharashtra govt with the attack. Raut said, “No one loses anything by asking questions. He's a merchant navy officer. I saw that. Even Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister of the country, is taking a lot of interest in this. Let him do it. If there is a resident of a state, or a city, then it is his duty to respect the state's chief, the person holding constitutional office. The way that you talk, you defame and spread canards - if that causes anger among people, then why do you blame government? How is it related to the government?” Raut added, “If someone attacked him, it wasn't done with our permission. Maharashtra is huge. It can happen to anyone, even me.” Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:40Published
Members of Maratha Community staged protest in Lalbaug area against Supreme Court's stay order on Maratha reservation. Social distancing norms also being followed during protest. "We have demanded that..