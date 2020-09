Maratha reservation: Maha govt moves SC seeking vacation on its stay order

Shiv Sena reacts after assaulted ex-Navy officer's 'quit' dare for Uddhav



Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut commented on the attack on ex-navy officer, Madan Sharma. He said that it's wrong to link Maharashtra govt with the attack. Raut said, β€œNo one loses anything by asking questions. He's a merchant navy officer. I saw that. Even Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister of the country, is taking a lot of interest in this. Let him do it. If there is a resident of a state, or a city, then it is his duty to respect the state's chief, the person holding constitutional office. The way that you talk, you defame and spread canards - if that causes anger among people, then why do you blame government? How is it related to the government?” Raut added, β€œIf someone attacked him, it wasn't done with our permission. Maharashtra is huge. It can happen to anyone, even me.” Watch the full video for more details.

