Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maratha reservation: Maha govt moves SC seeking vacation on its stay order

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Maratha reservation: Maha govt moves SC seeking vacation on its stay order

Maratha reservation: Maha govt moves SC seeking vacation on its stay order

Maharashtra government filed a petition in Supreme Court, seeking vacation of its stay order on Maratha reservation.The Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra and Congress leader, Ashok Chavan met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to discuss the issue of Maratha reservation.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister has said, "A petition has to be filed in the Supreme Court challenging the interim order passed by the top court on Maratha reservation." Chavan added that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed the matter with senior leaders of the government.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Maratha (caste) Maratha (caste) Indian caste found predominantly in Maharashtra

Maratha quota: Maharashtra govt will ensure justice, says Sena minister

 Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Monday said the state government would ensure justice for the Maratha community on the quota..
IndiaTimes

Will approach SC again, urging people not to protest: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Maratha quota issue

 He further urged the public not to hold protests or any sort of demonstrations on the Maratha quota issue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DNA

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Phase 3 human clinical trial of Oxford vaccine begins in Pune

 The phase-III human clinical trial of the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University, and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), began at..
IndiaTimes

Maharashtra govt files plea in SC over its Maratha quota stay order

 The Maharashtra government has filed an application before a larger bench of the Supreme Court, seeking vacation of the apex court's stay on implementation of..
IndiaTimes

Ashok Chavan Ashok Chavan Indian politician


Sharad Pawar Sharad Pawar Indian politician

Onion export ban: Sharad Pawar urges to rethink; farmers, businessmen react [Video]

Onion export ban: Sharad Pawar urges to rethink; farmers, businessmen react

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday met Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal and demanded that the Centre reconsider its "sudden" decision to ban the export of onions. Pawar tweeted Goyal assured him that the government will rethink the decision if there is consensus among the ministries of commerce, finance, and consumer affairs on the issue. The NCP chief told the minister that the export ban will "hurt" India's image as a "reliable" supplier of the commodity in the international market. The Central government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect to increase availability and curb prices of the bulb in the domestic market.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:07Published
Kangana's matter has ended for Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Kangana's matter has ended for Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on September 13 reacted on Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut row and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's statement on her. He said that Kangana's topic has ended for the party and we have stopped talking on her. "We've stopped talking about the Kangana Ranaut issue. But we're taking note of everything and every action which precipitates, in this matter. We'll understand which political party and which individual, think what, of our great state", said Raut.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Supreme Court drapes black crepe on Ginsburg's seat

 RBG, who died on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is being honored and remembered in many ways.
CBS News
Lagoa in 2019 chided judges against making law [Video]

Lagoa in 2019 chided judges against making law

Barbara Lagoa, a Cuban American who was the first Latina judge on Florida's Supreme Court, in 2019 said "it is for the legislature, and not the courts, to make the law."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's civil rights legacy remembered

 The nation mourns the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an icon of the Supreme Court and one of the fiercest champions for civil rights ever to occupy a..
CBS News

Nationalist Congress Party Nationalist Congress Party Political party in India

Watch: Opposition parties protest in Parliament premises over GST dues [Video]

Watch: Opposition parties protest in Parliament premises over GST dues

Several opposition parties protested outside the Parliament over GST payments to states. Members of Parliaments from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded that states be paid their GST dues. The MPs raised slogand and held posters demanding Goods and Services Tax payments to states. Government had earlier presented the states states with two options to resolve the contentious issue of compensation shortfall estimated to be Rs 2.35 lakh crore. The first option for states includes a special window to be provided, in consultation with the RBI, for borrowing the projected GST shortfall of Rs 97,000 crore. The second option included borrow the entire projected shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore — both on account of faltering GST collections and the expected shortfall due to the pandemic from the market. Most opposition ruled states had also written to the Centre demanding that they should not make states borrow to meet the GST dues. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:18Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Congress to launch nationwide protest against farm bills

 Congress party on Monday said it will launch a nationwide agitation against the farm bills passed by Parliament and also initiate a campaign for collecting two..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19 spread: Modi govt sometimes blames God, sometimes people, but not its own 'misrule', says Rahul

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Centre over Union Minister Harsh Vardhan's remarks that people's "irresponsible behaviour" has resulted in a..
IndiaTimes

Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Indian politician and 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Attack on ex-Navy officer: From now on, I'm with BJP-RSS, says Madan Sharma [Video]

Attack on ex-Navy officer: From now on, I'm with BJP-RSS, says Madan Sharma

Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who alleged that he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, on September 15 announced that he is with BJP-RSS from today onwards. He said, "From now on, I am with BJP-RSS. When I was beaten up, they had levelled allegations that I'm with BJP-RSS. So, now I announce that I am with BJP-RSS today onward." On September 9, group of men including Shiv Sena workers allegedly attacked him over sharing cartoon on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published
Shiv Sena reacts after assaulted ex-Navy officer's 'quit' dare for Uddhav [Video]

Shiv Sena reacts after assaulted ex-Navy officer's 'quit' dare for Uddhav

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut commented on the attack on ex-navy officer, Madan Sharma. He said that it's wrong to link Maharashtra govt with the attack. Raut said, “No one loses anything by asking questions. He's a merchant navy officer. I saw that. Even Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister of the country, is taking a lot of interest in this. Let him do it. If there is a resident of a state, or a city, then it is his duty to respect the state's chief, the person holding constitutional office. The way that you talk, you defame and spread canards - if that causes anger among people, then why do you blame government? How is it related to the government?” Raut added, “If someone attacked him, it wasn't done with our permission. Maharashtra is huge. It can happen to anyone, even me.” Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:40Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Maratha Kranti Morcha stages protest against SC's stay order on reservation [Video]

Maratha Kranti Morcha stages protest against SC's stay order on reservation

Members of Maratha Community staged protest in Lalbaug area against Supreme Court's stay order on Maratha reservation. Social distancing norms also being followed during protest. "We have demanded that..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:28Published