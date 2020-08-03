Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, ZM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.2%.

In early trading on Monday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.2%.

Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 572.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Marriott International, trading down 6.6%.

Marriott International is lower by about 38.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 5.2%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 2.1% on the day.