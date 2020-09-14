Global  
 

Sturgeon welcomes news of upcoming Cobra meeting

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news that the government will hold a Cobra meeting in Westminster on Tuesday which will involve the leaders of the UK's devolved governments.

Ms Sturgeon added: "In that call, I will impress upon the Prime Minister my view that we need decisive, urgent and as far as possible given our individual responsibilities, co-ordinated action across the UK".

Nicola Sturgeon warns ‘hard decisions’ on restrictions may be needed within days [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon warns ‘hard decisions’ on restrictions may be needed within days

Nicola Sturgeon has warned “hard but necessary” decisions may be needed in thecoming days to prevent another national lockdown. The First Minister saidcoronavirus “could get out of our grip again” as Scotland faces the risk of“exponential growth” of Covid-19.

Scots urged to act now to prevent rise in coronavirus deaths [Video]

Scots urged to act now to prevent rise in coronavirus deaths

Action is needed now to prevent a rise in coronavirus deaths in the comingweeks, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister spoke as one Covid-19death was recorded in Scotland over the last 24 hours, bringing the totalnumber of fatalities to 2,501.

Sturgeon raises concerns with Matt Hancock over Covid-19 testing backlog [Video]

Sturgeon raises concerns with Matt Hancock over Covid-19 testing backlog

Nicola Sturgeon has held what she described as “constructive” talks with UKHealth Secretary Matt Hancock about how to resolve a delay in coronavirustesting results. Problems are centred on the UK Government’s Lighthouse Labnetwork – which includes a facility in Glasgow – and the First Minister said“too many” tests for the virus are not being processed quickly enough. Withtesting of care home staff going through these labs – and amid suggestionssome workers are waiting between five and seven days for results – Ms Sturgeonrevealed consideration is being given to the NHS handling of these.

First Minister raises concern at backlog of test results for Covid-19 [Video]

First Minister raises concern at backlog of test results for Covid-19

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she has “serious concern”with the “backlog of test results” for Covid-19. Speaking at the ScottishGovernment’s coronavirus briefing, she said she had raised her fears with theUK Government.

