Sturgeon welcomes news of upcoming Cobra meeting

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news that the government will hold a Cobra meeting in Westminster on Tuesday which will involve the leaders of the UK's devolved governments.
Ms Sturgeon added: "In that call, I will impress upon the Prime Minister my view that we need decisive, urgent and as far as possible given our individual responsibilities, co-ordinated action across the UK".
Report by Blairm.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Nicola Sturgeon has warned “hard but necessary” decisions may be needed in thecoming days to prevent another national lockdown. The First Minister saidcoronavirus “could get out of our grip again” as Scotland faces the risk of“exponential growth” of Covid-19.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Action is needed now to prevent a rise in coronavirus deaths in the comingweeks, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister spoke as one Covid-19death was recorded in Scotland over the last 24 hours, bringing the totalnumber of fatalities to 2,501.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
Nicola Sturgeon has held what she described as “constructive” talks with UKHealth Secretary Matt Hancock about how to resolve a delay in coronavirustesting results. Problems are centred on the UK Government’s Lighthouse Labnetwork – which includes a facility in Glasgow – and the First Minister said“too many” tests for the virus are not being processed quickly enough. Withtesting of care home staff going through these labs – and amid suggestionssome workers are waiting between five and seven days for results – Ms Sturgeonrevealed consideration is being given to the NHS handling of these.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she has “serious concern”with the “backlog of test results” for Covid-19. Speaking at the ScottishGovernment’s coronavirus briefing, she said she had raised her fears with theUK Government.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says it is shocking Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not consulted with other parties throughout the Covid-19.
The first ministers of Wales and Scotland, as well as the Mayor of London, have criticised the government for failing to speak to them directly about the possibility of a new national lockdown in England. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
This is the scene as Microsoft retrieved. The project Natick Northern Isles datacenter from the seafloor off Scotland’s Orkney Islands. The center had been lowered 117 feet deep in spring 2018. For the next two years team members tested and monitored the datacenter’s servers. When marine specialists reeled up the shipping-container-size center it was coated in algae, barnacles and sea anemones. Cleaning it revealed the familiar Microsoft logo. The retrieval launched the final phase of a years-long effort that proved the concept of underwater datacenters is feasible.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said a second coronavirus could have been avoided if the government "spent the summer fixing the testing regime, tracing contacts and giving support to people to isolate". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour’s Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called on the government to act urgently to stop businesses “going to the wall” in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn