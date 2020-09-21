Anurag Kashyap case: Watch what ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, Kangana & others said

Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual harassment by actor Payal Ghosh.

The actor tagged PM Modi in a tweet and sought protection saying that there is a threat to her security.

The filmmaker’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin defended Kashyap in a tweet and called the controversy a social media circus.

‘You have fought for the freedom of women in your own scripts, you've defended their integrity in your professional space as well as your personal life.

In the personal and professional space, you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together.’ Kalki wrote in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has attacked Kashyap and said that Kashyap has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people.

She added that it is common for outsiders to be treated like sex workers in the industry.

