Anurag Kashyap case: Watch what ex-wife Kalki Koechlin, Kangana & others said

Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual harassment by actor Payal Ghosh.
The actor tagged PM Modi in a tweet and sought protection saying that there is a threat to her security.
The filmmaker’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin defended Kashyap in a tweet and called the controversy a social media circus.
‘You have fought for the freedom of women in your own scripts, you've defended their integrity in your professional space as well as your personal life.
In the personal and professional space, you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together.’ Kalki wrote in a tweet.
Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has attacked Kashyap and said that Kashyap has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people.
She added that it is common for outsiders to be treated like sex workers in the industry.
The actor who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct met the Chief of National Commission for Women (NCW) in New Delhi. Payal Ghosh said that Rekha Sharma assured her full support of the NCW in her case. “We discussed how the discussion can be sped up. NCW and Rekha ma’am has been by my side since day one. She assured me that they will do whatever needs to be done,” she said. The actor has also requested Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh Y plus security for her protection. Ghosh said, “It is said that they harass women and have a mafia type of an image. Whoever knows the industry from inside, knows this very well. So people are telling me that I have to be very careful.” The 30-year-old actor had filed a sexual assault case against Kashyap. She had accused him of sexual misconduct in 2013. She alleged Kashyap called her to his flat to discuss about casting her in his film. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:44Published
Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual molestation, on October 6 met National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma. "I had a discussion with Rekha ma'am on how the investigation can speed up. She has assured me help," said actor after the meeting.
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap denied sexual harassment allegations labelled by actor Payal Ghosh. The filmmaker denied all charges in a statement by his lawyer Priyanka Khimani. As per the statement, Kashyap was shooting one of his films in Sri Lanka when the alleged incident happened. Slamming Kashyap's statement, Ghosh took to Twitter and called it a lie. The 30-year-old actor has demanded for narco analysis and lie detector test. This comes a day after Kashyap appeared for questioning in the sexual assault case. Kashyap was questioned by Versova police for close to eight hours on Thursday. Payal Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexually assaulting her during 'Bombay velvet' in 2013. Calling it 'baseless', Kashyap had issued a statement soon after the allegations surfaced.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31Published
Film director Anurag Kashyap reached Versova Police station in Mumbai on Oct 01 to appear before the police in connection with sexual assault allegations by actor Payal Ghosh. Anurag Kashyap had denied the allegations. On Sep 30, film director Anurag Kashyap was summoned by Mumbai police.
A court in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Friday directed the police to register an FIR against actress Kangana Ranaut on her recent tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting the farm laws. Based on a complaint by a lawyer L Ramesh Naik, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court directed the inspector of Kyathasandra police station to register an FIR against the actress. The court said the complainant had filed an application under section 156(3) of the CrPC for investigation. The actress had tweeted on September 21 from her Twitter handle @KanganaTeam: "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:05Published
Kangana Ranaut has shared a tweet of US President Donald Trump asking for a drug test on his rival Joe Biden. ‘I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???.’ Trump tweeted. Kangana Ranaut latched on to the tweet and re-tweeted it saying that drug use slug were better than sexist ones. ‘It’s not the content of this tweet but the context of it that I appreciate, accusations of taking drugs is used as a slur, much better than naming mother’s reproductive organs/stigmatising mental illnesses. We as a society must know what is it that we recognise as truly shameful.’ This comes as Kangana has offered to help the NCB in their probe in Bollywood and had also said that many A-listers woul;d be behind bars if the NCB probed the matter. She had also lashed out at Deepika Padukone after some leaked Whatsapp chats allegedly showed her ordering drugs. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30Published
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s veiled jibe after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summons actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh. Kangana said the “Bullywood mafia” would be “wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall”. NCB summoned Deepika and other actors in the drug case investigation related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. This is not the first time that Kangana has spoken about “drug abuse” in Bollywood. Earlier, the ‘Queen’ actor took potshots at Deepika over the latter’s depression awareness campaign. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:15Published
Farmers in Punjab protested against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her ‘terrorist’ remark. Farmers alleged that Kangana used foul words against them. Farmers burned effigies of the ‘Queen’ actor. Farmers also burned effigies of PM Modi and Narendra Singh Tomar. Protests have been ongoing over the passage of the farm bills. Meanwhile, Kangana said she would quit Twitter if it could be proven that she called farmers “terrorists”. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:33Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the autobiography of Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and renamed Pravara Rural Education Society as 'Loknete Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society', via video conferencing on October 13. He said, "Whether it is Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil's contribution towards development and education for villages and poor or his efforts towards the success of cooperatives in Maharashtra, his work will inspire generations to come."
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been asked to appear for questioning at Versova police station on Friday morning following the allegation of sexual assault levied by Payal Ghosh on him. On the other hand,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:46Published