Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lagoa in 2019 chided judges against making law

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Lagoa in 2019 chided judges against making law

Lagoa in 2019 chided judges against making law

Barbara Lagoa, a Cuban American who was the first Latina judge on Florida's Supreme Court, in 2019 said "it is for the legislature, and not the courts, to make the law."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cuban Americans Cuban Americans Ethnic group

Trump eyes Cuban American judge from Florida for Supreme Court

 Barbara Lagoa would bring lengthy judicial experience and two potential political benefits: She is a Cuban American from a battleground state.
USATODAY.com
Biden makes a pitch to Florida Hispanic voters [Video]

Biden makes a pitch to Florida Hispanic voters

Democrat Joe Biden courted Hispanic voters on Tuesday on his first campaign visit of the year to Florida, saying President Donald Trump had let them down with his divisive immigration policies and a disastrous response to the coronavirus pandemic. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:12Published

Biden is getting trounced with Cuban American voters in Florida, a trend that could tip the state to Trump

 Biden is underperforming with Cuban Americans in Miami-Dade, the state's largest county, and with Latinos across Florida, according to recent polling.
USATODAY.com

Barbara Lagoa Barbara Lagoa American judge

Donald Trump: I'll probably announce Supreme Court pick on Friday or Saturday

 Appeals court judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are among the candidates on Trump's list to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.
USATODAY.com
Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote [Video]

Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote

[NFA] Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine broke ranks with President Donald Trump on his plan to swiftly hold a Senate vote on a potential successor to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:28Published

Trump weighs top contenders for vacant Supreme Court seat

 Judges Amy Coney Barrett, Barbara Lagoa and Amul Thapar are serious contenders for the vacant seat.
CBS News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's civil rights legacy remembered

 The nation mourns the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an icon of the Supreme Court and one of the fiercest champions for civil rights ever to occupy a..
CBS News
Maratha reservation: Maha govt moves SC seeking vacation on its stay order [Video]

Maratha reservation: Maha govt moves SC seeking vacation on its stay order

Maharashtra government filed a petition in Supreme Court, seeking vacation of its stay order on Maratha reservation.The Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra and Congress leader, Ashok Chavan met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to discuss the issue of Maratha reservation. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister has said, "A petition has to be filed in the Supreme Court challenging the interim order passed by the top court on Maratha reservation." Chavan added that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed the matter with senior leaders of the government.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Senate prepares for fight over potential Supreme Court nominee, less than two months before election

 The Senate is preparing for a brutal fight just weeks ahead of the election as President Trump looks to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat left behind by the..
CBS News

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

New report puts Florida judge on shortlist of Supreme Court nominees [Video]

New report puts Florida judge on shortlist of Supreme Court nominees

A South Florida judge is reported to be among the shortlist of nominees to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat. Story: https://bit.ly/3iTeO0O

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:18Published

Battleground Tracker: Florida race tightens, Trump has edge in Texas

 In a poll finished before news of Ginsburg's death, Biden's lead in Florida has shrunk since July, while Trump maintains a small edge in Texas.
CBS News

Why thousands of starfish washed up on Florida's Navarre Beach after Hurricane Sally

 Thousands of starfish washed up on Navarre Beach after Hurricane Sally, a grim parting gift from the tropical cyclone that devastated the Florida Panhandle..
USATODAY.com
Bolts start Stanley Final series [Video]

Bolts start Stanley Final series

Bolts start Stanley Cup Final series. Bars see boost to business.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:11Published

Tweets about this