EPA approves PIne-Sol to kill COVID-19
The EPA has approved the use of Pine-Sol to kill the coronavirus.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE C-D-C PAGE STILL MAINTAINSTHAT THE MOST COMMON WAY THEVIRUS SPREADS IS BETWEEN PEOPLEWHO ARE IN CLOSE CONTACT WITHEACH OTHER.THE E-P-A HAS APPROVED PINE-SOLORIGINAL CLEANER AS A PRODUCTTHAT CAN KILL CORONAVIRUSTHE E-P-A SAYS PINE-SOL HAS METTHE CRITERIA FOR USE AGAINST THEVIRUS.THE CLOROX COMPANY SAID ATHIRD-PARTY LABORATORY TESTEDTHE PRODUCT AND FOUND IT CANKILL THE VIRUS WITHIN 10 MINUTESOF BEING USED ON NONPOROUS, HARDSURFACES.THEY SAY YOU SHOULD APPLYFULL-STRENGTH PINE-SOL WITHCLEAN SPONGE OR CLOTH ON ASURFACE, WAIT 10 MINUTES, THENRINSE. IF





