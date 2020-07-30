Global  
 

Hancock announces £500 payment for people who self-isolate

Video Credit: ODN
Hancock announces £500 payment for people who self-isolate

Hancock announces £500 payment for people who self-isolate

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that people on low incomes who need to self-isolate with Covid-19 will be eligible for a £500 payment from next Monday.

Report by Blairm.

