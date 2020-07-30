Hancock announces £500 payment for people who self-isolate

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned the government will not hesitate to take "more stringent action" should the public continue flout lockdown restrictions. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Labour leader Keir Starmer arrive at the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning.
Mr Hancock said the nation was at a "tipping point" in the Covid-19 pandemic and warned more restrictions would be brought in unless everyone followed the rules. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
After being shut for tourists for around six months, Sarnath Archaeological Museum reopened for public on September 21. It was closed since March after all heritage monuments protected under the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), after discussion with the Union Ministry of Culture were asked to close for the visitors following the rapid outbreak of coronavirus. Guards are keeping strict vigil so that tourists do not touch the railing and walls of the monument and used tissue paper, mask, gloves shoe covers are dumped in the dustbin.
Matt Hancock has announced that the adult social care infection control fundwill be extended for six months and receive an extra £540 million. The HealthSecretary was giving a statement in the House of Commons on the Government'sresponse to coronavirus. But testing was the main focus for the shadow healthsecretary.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published
MPs claimed social-distancing measures were ignored in the House of Commonsafter a technology failure forced them to join the “Mogg conga” to vote. Passreaders in the division lobbies used by MPs to record their votes stoppedworking.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons today. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news that the government will hold a Cobra meeting in Westminster on Tuesday which will involve the leaders of the UK's devolved governments. Ms Sturgeon added: "In that call, I will impress upon the Prime Minister my view that we need decisive, urgent and as far as possible given our individual responsibilities, co-ordinated action across the UK". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said a second coronavirus could have been avoided if the government "spent the summer fixing the testing regime, tracing contacts and giving support to people to isolate". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour’s Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called on the government to act urgently to stop businesses “going to the wall” in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:24Published
Tweets about this
Cheshire Live Matt Hancock announces £500 self-isolation payment for workers
https://t.co/cv0qw1uK8p 12 minutes ago
Jelena ♡ ➰✨ 🦁🐬🦋💙🇸🇪💛 RT @BBCPolitics: Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces new £500 "isolation support payment" for people on low incomes who can't work beca… 13 minutes ago
Gav. RT @CityAM: Matt Hancock announces £500 payment for self-isolating people https://t.co/472rG6wNfF https://t.co/r50qMohPAx 24 minutes ago
Linda Armstrong RT @carldinnen: NEW Matt Hancock announces a £500 payment for those on low incomes who are forced to self isolate. 27 minutes ago
Devon Live News The payment has been unveiled during a statement in the House of Commons
https://t.co/vB6zgCGmyc 34 minutes ago
City A.M. Matt Hancock announces £500 payment for self-isolating people https://t.co/472rG6wNfF https://t.co/r50qMohPAx 37 minutes ago
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells LBC's Nick Ferrari that a "second wave" ofcoronavirus is "rising in Europe". The length of time people with coronavirussymptoms must self-isolate is set to increase..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published