High school security guard throws away food ordered by students in eastern China

A security guard in a high school was captured throwing away food ordered by students in eastern China.

In the video, shot in the city of Bozhou in Anhui Province on September 20, a security guard threw bags of takeaway food into a trash bin in front of Hongzhi Secondary School.

The school said the doorkeeper would send the food to students if it was delivered by their parents.

But they do not allow students to order takeaway themselves due to food safety regulations.

The video was provided by local media with permission.