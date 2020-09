Michael Vick talks Cowboys 20-point comeback win vs Falcons, impressed by Dak | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins the show to discuss the Dallas Cowboys comeback and win over the Atlanta Falcons in week 2 of the NFL season.

Vick was impressed by Dak Prescott's leadership and overall performance, coupled by the support of CeeDee Lamb and others to prevail against Matt Ryan's Falcons.