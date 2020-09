Deion Sanders speaks for first time as JSU head football coach Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 10:03s - Published 3 minutes ago Deion Sanders speaks for first time as JSU head football coach Deion Sanders speaks publicly for the first time as the new head football coach for Jackson State University 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TRAILS.WITH THAT BEING SAID IT’S MYHONOR TO INTRODUCE THE BESTPLAYER TO WEAR NUMBER 21.OUR 21ST HEAD FOOTBALL COACH.THE LEGENDARY DION COACH PRIMESAND THESE ARE TEARS THAT YOUDON’T UNDERSTAND THE PRAYERSTHAT HAS BEEN MADE.THESE ARE TEARS THAT HASACCOMPANIED ME THROUGH THISJOURNEY.THESE ARE TEARS OF SATISFACTION.MR. PRESIDENT.THESE ARE TEARS OF JOY.ASHLEY THESE ARE TEARS JUST ASESTABLISH.HOW PROUD I AM TO STAND BEFOREMY PEOPLE.I SAID TO STAND BEFORE REMINDPEOPLE.NEVER READ NOTHING.I USED TO COME RIGHT OFF MY CAT,BUT IT’S A COUPLE OF I WANTED TOTRULY ESTABLISH.I BELIEVE THAT GOD LED ME HERE.NOT MAN.I’MA SAY THAT REAL SLOW.NOT MAN, BECAUSE MAN DIDN’TBELIEVE THAT I WAS COMING.WC GOING JACKIE SLATER THENBARNEY ROBERT BRAZIL AND HE PAIDLATE WALTER PAYTON JIMMY ANDHOUSTON HOOVER WHO DROVE ME TOEVERY GAME ESTABLISHED.TRADITION HE THAT I BELIEVETHAT WE CAN RE-ESTABLISH.I BELIEVE THE MEN THAT I SAIDAND LOOKED INTO THE EYES ON HISOWN CALLED YESTERDAY.CAN WIN SWAG CHAMPIONSHIPS?I BELIEVE THE SONIC BOOM IS THEBEST THING SINCE PEANUT BUTTERAND JELLY.I BELIEVE THAT OUR COMMITMENT TOEXCELLENCE ACADEMICALLY CANCONTINUE I BELIEVE THAT OURSTUDENT ENROLLMENT CAN INCREASEI BELIEVE THAT THE CRIME IN THISCOMMUNITY COULD CEASE I BELIEVETHAT THESE YOUNG MEN THAT WERERAISED IS GOING TO BE PILLARS INTHE COMMUNITY NOT ONLYPROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL PLAYERSBUT PROFESSIONALS, I BELIEVETHAT THE COACHING GOOD WEASSEMBLED THAT HAS A CUMULATIVEOF 84 YEARS OF PROFESSIONALPLAYING AND COACHING EXPERIENCETOGETHER COMBINED CAN TEACHREACH EDUCATE INFORM AND CANLEAVE THESE KIDS TO EXCELLENCE.I’M FOOLISH ENOUGH TO BELIEVE DOYOU BELIEVE?I BELIEVE THAT A STADIUM THATGETS THIRTY THOUSAND WHICH ISWONDERFUL FOR BUT IT HOLDS60,000 DIED.EITHER WE CAN FILL IT.I LOVE THE WAY YOU TAILGATE.I LOVE THE TRADITION, BUT IBELIEVE THAT YOU GO NOW GET YOUR-- IN THE STADIUM AND WATCHTHIS.I BELIEVE THAT ALL THE PEOPLETHAT YOU KNOW WITH A CHILD THATHAS A D1 POTENTIAL POWER FIVEPOTENTIAL THAT CAN NOW CHOOSEJACKSON STATE I BELIEVE.I BELIEVE THAT OUR COACHINGSTAFF IS GOING TO GO IN THENEIGHBORHOOD EVERY BARBER SHOPEVERY SOUL FOOD JOINT EVERY NOOKAND CRANNY EVERY GRANDMOTHER’SHOUSE TO RECRUIT THESE DOGSBECAUSE WE HAVE NINETY NINEPLAYERS THAT HAS BEEN DRAFTEDINTO THE NFL, BUT I BELIEVE OFTHEM UP UNDER MY WATCH.WE GOING HAVE A HUNDRED.I BELIEVE THAT IT’S A WONDERFULTHINGS IS GOING TO HAPPEN.IF WE UNITE TOGETHER BECAUSE IBELIEVE IN UNITY.I BELIEVE IN EVERY PERSONSITTING UP ON THE STAGE.THEY WOULDN’T BE ON THE STAGEAND THEY DIDN’T HAVE THATINTANGIBLE THAT IT THE JANESSAQUAD THAT THING THAT SEPARATESTHEM FROM THE REST AND I BELIEVEWOULD SHOW HELP BUT SHOWASSISTANCE THAT WE COULD BE APILLAR OF ALL HBCU SEE I’MFOOLISH ENOUGH TO BELIEVE THATDO YOU BELIE WE’RE LOOKING FORPLAYERS THAT ARE FAST SMART.TOP AND DISCIPLINE NOT ONLY ONTHE FIELD BUT IN THE CLASSROOMNOT ONLY IN THE CLASSROOM, BUTAT THE HOME NOT ONLY AT THE HOMEBUT IN THE COMMUNITY AND IBELIEVE THAT WE CAN DO THAT.WE HAVE COACHES THAT ARECOMPETENT.WE HAVE COACHES THAT ICOMMITTED.WE HAVE KOPITZ COACHES THAT WERECHALLENGE.WE HAVE COACHES THAT ARE JUSTAWESOME MEN THAT CANNOT WAIT FORTHIS OPPORTUNITY BECAUSE SOME OFTHEM ARE SACRIFICING BECAUSE YOUKNOW, WHAT BECAUSE THEY BELIEVENOW IF I COULD BELIEVE THAT.CAN YOU MATCH ME?CAN YOU HELP ME?I’M NOT TALKING ABOUT JUST THETALK.JUST THE RHETORIC THAT WEOFTENTIMES HAVE SOME TALKING.I REALLY HELPED ME BECAUSE ICAN’T DO THIS BY MYSELF.I NEED EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOUWITHOUT A SHADOW OF A DOUBT.I DON’T CARE IF IT’S THIRD AND 5AND WE DOWN BY 6 AND I-220.YOU GOT TO BELIEVE THAT WE GOMARCH DOWN THAT FIELD YOU YOU TOBELIEVE THAT WE CAN DO THEUNTHINKABLE.YOU GOT TO BELIEVE THAT WE CANACCOMPLISH THE UNATTAINABLE.YOU GOT TO BELIEVE IT IF YOUDON’T BELIEVE YOU AIN’T GOT NOBUSINESS IN HERE EVERYBODY ONTHIS ROSTER ALL YOU KIDS THATARE ON THIS TEAM ON THIS ROSTERIF YOU DON’T BELIEVE THAT YOUCAN MAKE IT TO THE NFL YOU ATTHE WRONG SCHOOL BECAUSE WE NEEDSOME DOGS.THEY’RE TRULY BELIEVE NOW DO YOUBELIEVE WHEN WE RECRUIT THESEYOU GOT TO PLAY A ROLE.YOU GOT TO LET THEM KNOW THEPEACE AND SERENITY THAT ISPROVIDED IN THIS WONDERFUL CITY.YOU GOT TO LET THEM KNOW HOWKIND AND LOVING AND KINDHEARTED.WE ARE WE ARE EVER SINCE I GOTOFF THE PLANE EVER SINCE I CAMEA FEW WEEKS AGO EVERYTHING ABOUTTHIS CITY IS PHENOMENAL YOU ONEOF THE BEST KEPT SECRETS, BUT IDON’T KNOW IF YOU BELIEVE WHATYOU HAVE.YOU GOT TO BELIEVE YOU GOT TOMAKE THE MOST OUT OF ANYSITUATION YOU PUT INTO YOU GOTTO MAKE THE BEST.THE WHATEVER IT IS.EVERYBODY RECEIVES THE SAMEAMOUNT OF TIME IN THE DAY.IT’S UP TO YOU WHAT YOU DOWITHIN THEIR DAY AND YOU GOT TOBELIEVE THAT YOU CAN MAKE ADIFFERENCE BECAUSE THAT’S THEONLY DERN REASON I’M HEREBECAUSE I BELIEVE WE WOULD NEVERSETTLE FOR MEDIOCRITY EVERAGAIN, AND I’M FOOLISH ENOUGH TOBELIEVE YOU BELIEVE SAY IBELIEVE.PRESIDEN WE GOING TO INCREASEENROLLMENT.ASHLEY THIS PROGRAM IS GOING TOBE SO PROMINENT THAT IS GOING TOENTER THE SYSTEM EVERY OTHERPROGRAM IN THIS UNIVERSITY.ALL THE OTHER SPORTS HEADCOACHES PERSONS ASSOCIATED I’MHERE FOR YOU.IF YOU GOT A DOG THAT YOU NEEDME TO HELP YOU RECRUIT YOU BESTBELIEVE I’M HERE FOR YOU BECAUSEI DON’T KNOW IF YO BUT WEFAMILY NOW.WHEN I WAS GETTING THIS SOUPMADE SEVERAL WEEKS AGO.I TOLD HIM I JUST DON’T WANT THEPATCH ON THE OUTSIDE.I WANT YOU HAVE THE INSIDE.BECAUSE I’M JUST NOT JSU ONOUTSIDE OF JSU.I HAD TO PUT MY MARKETING HAT ONTHAT WAS FOR THE MEETING Y’ALL.WE GOING TO GET THESE KIDSEXPOSURE.WE’RE GOING TO PUT A LIGHT ONTHESE KIDS.WE’RE GOING TO ALLOW THEM TOSHINE.BUT YOU GOT TO UNDERSTAND THATSAME LIGHT.DEPOSIT YOU TO SHINE AS THE SAMELIKE AND ALSO SHOW THEBLEMISHES.SO I HOPE Y’ALL READY.I HOPE YOU PREPARE.AND I HOPE YOU’RE ABLE BECAUSE IHAVE A COMMITMENT TO EACH ANDEVERY THING I DO AND I DID NOTLEAVE MY HUNDRED ACRES AND AMULE TO COME HERE FOR NO --.WE’RE GOING TO WIN WE’RE GOINGTO LOOK GOOD WHILE WE WIN.WE’RE GOING TO HAVE A GOOD TIMESONIC BOOM WHY WE WIN AND WE TODO THIS PROFESSIONALLY.BUT I BELIEVE THIS IS GOING TOBE A MARRIAGE.MADE IN HEAVEN AND I CANNOT WAITTO GET STARTED.DO YOU BELIEVE I’M ACTUALLY ONE





