Botswana elephant deaths 'caused by toxins'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Authorities in Botswana say toxins produced by a water-dwelling bacteria caused the deaths of hundreds of elephants, but that many questions remain unanswered.

David Doyle reports.


