Botswana elephant deaths 'caused by toxins'

The Debswana joint venture provides 70% of Botswana's foreign exchange and 90% of diamond company De Beers' sales - but restrictions to contain the spread of the new coronavirus have delayed the renewal of a vital sales agreement. Okwi Okoh reports.
Despite Italians generally approving of the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the ruling coalition is expected to make losses to the rightist opposition in a raft of regional votes. David Doyle reports.
Africa's health tech sector is seeing increased business and interest from investors on a continent where a lack of access to medical care has been emphasized by the coronavirus pandemic. David Doyle reports.