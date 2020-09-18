Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys stunning comeback win over Falcons in Week 2 | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:16s - Published
Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys stunning comeback win over Falcons in Week 2 | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys stunning comeback win over Falcons in Week 2 | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys had a comeback for the ages yesterday when they found themselves down 20 in the first quarter.

The Atlanta Falcons led by 15 with under 5 minutes left but then it was all Dallas.

A pair of Dak Precott touchdowns through the air and on the ground brought it within 2 points.

Then came the onside kick that the Falcons watched dribble 10 yards and the Cowboys jumped on.

Dak connected with CeeDee Lamb on a 30-yard pass to put Dallas deep in Atlanta territory to hit the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Cowboys impressive comeback win.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys stunning comeback win over Falcons in Week 2 | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys stunning comeback win over Falcons in Week 2 | UNDISPUTED The Dallas Cowboys had a comeback for the ages yesterday when they found themselves down 20 in the...
FOX Sports - Published

Skip Bayless: It’s a ‘do or die’ game for Cowboys’ expectations in Week 2 matchup against Falcons | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: It’s a ‘do or die’ game for Cowboys’ expectations in Week 2 matchup against Falcons | UNDISPUTED The Dallas Cowboys will also be looking to get their first win of the season this weekend as they...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Vick talks Cowboys 20-point comeback win vs Falcons, impressed by Dak | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Michael Vick talks Cowboys 20-point comeback win vs Falcons, impressed by Dak | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins the show to discuss the Dallas Cowboys comeback and win over the Atlanta Falcons in week 2 of the NFL season. Vick was impressed by Dak Prescott's leadership and overall performance,..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:53Published
Early NFL headlines: Cowboys comeback to beat Falcons at home [Video]

Early NFL headlines: Cowboys comeback to beat Falcons at home

Check out some early NFL headlines from week 2.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:03Published
Skip Bayless: It's a 'do or die' game for Cowboys' expectations in Week 2 matchup against Falcons | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: It's a 'do or die' game for Cowboys' expectations in Week 2 matchup against Falcons | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys will also be looking to get their first win of the season this weekend as they host the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta is also coming off a loss and will put the Dallas secondary to the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:50Published