Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys stunning comeback win over Falcons in Week 2 | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys had a comeback for the ages yesterday when they found themselves down 20 in the first quarter.

The Atlanta Falcons led by 15 with under 5 minutes left but then it was all Dallas.

A pair of Dak Precott touchdowns through the air and on the ground brought it within 2 points.

Then came the onside kick that the Falcons watched dribble 10 yards and the Cowboys jumped on.

Dak connected with CeeDee Lamb on a 30-yard pass to put Dallas deep in Atlanta territory to hit the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Cowboys impressive comeback win.