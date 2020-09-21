Philadelphia man driving in the fast lane with big goals in mind

A young man from the Philadelphia section is driving in the fast lane, taking to the track as possibly the city's only Formula Vee racer.

Ryan Donaghy, 20, says building cars and racing are his passions."We go fast, I guess that's the simplest way to put it and it's so much fun," says Donaghy.

He says his ultimate goal is to one day make it to Formula 1 and stand up on the podium and hear the national anthem of the United States.