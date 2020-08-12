Microsoft Acquires Bethesda; FashionTech Designer Anouk Wipprecht | Digital Trends Live 9.21.20

On Digital Trends Live today: FashionTech Designer Anouk Wipprecht's unique take on moveable fashion, presented by the all new Porsche Cayenne; Drew Prindle brings us the best of the crowdfunding world in Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet; Maya Shwayder breaks down the latest in the TikTok saga and what has really been accomplished; In the news: A federal judge rules that the TikTok and WeChat can stick around in the app store, past the Sept.

20 deadline; Microsoft moved to acquire Bethesda's parent company ZeniMedia for $7.5 billion; YouTube looks to bring back human moderators as A.I.

Moderation creates too many false red flags; Disney showed off the first trailer for the its new Marvel show WandaVision, which should premiere sometime later this fall.