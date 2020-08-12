Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft Acquires Bethesda; FashionTech Designer Anouk Wipprecht | Digital Trends Live 9.21.20

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published
Microsoft Acquires Bethesda; FashionTech Designer Anouk Wipprecht | Digital Trends Live 9.21.20

Microsoft Acquires Bethesda; FashionTech Designer Anouk Wipprecht | Digital Trends Live 9.21.20

On Digital Trends Live today: FashionTech Designer Anouk Wipprecht's unique take on moveable fashion, presented by the all new Porsche Cayenne; Drew Prindle brings us the best of the crowdfunding world in Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet; Maya Shwayder breaks down the latest in the TikTok saga and what has really been accomplished; In the news: A federal judge rules that the TikTok and WeChat can stick around in the app store, past the Sept.

20 deadline; Microsoft moved to acquire Bethesda's parent company ZeniMedia for $7.5 billion; YouTube looks to bring back human moderators as A.I.

Moderation creates too many false red flags; Disney showed off the first trailer for the its new Marvel show WandaVision, which should premiere sometime later this fall.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Fashion Designer Julia Daviy | Digital Trends Live 9.1420 [Video]

Fashion Designer Julia Daviy | Digital Trends Live 9.1420

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 09:02Published
Tesla Avoids Massive Ransomware Attack; The WWE's Natalie Eva Marie | Digital Trends Live 8.28.20 [Video]

Tesla Avoids Massive Ransomware Attack; The WWE's Natalie Eva Marie | Digital Trends Live 8.28.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by former WWE wrestler and co-star of the new movie 'Hard Kill' Natalie Eva Marie; In Work / Life Ciara Pressler explores the office over share and TMI zoom..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Microsoft Surface Duo Announced; A Better Treatment For Parkinson's | Digital Trends Live 8.12.20 [Video]

Microsoft Surface Duo Announced; A Better Treatment For Parkinson's | Digital Trends Live 8.12.20

On Digital Trends Live today: IBM teamed with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to leverage A.I. in search for a better treatment for Parkinson's disease, we talk to IBM's Dr. Jianying Hu about the..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished