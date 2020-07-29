Mother calls for son's killer to give her peace after brutal attack was 'put on Snapchat'

A grieving mother whose son’s murder is thought to have been caught onSnapchat has called for his attacker to come forward, five years after hisbrutal killing.

Mariama Baby Kamara’s second child Mohamed Dura-Ray wasstabbed to death in Kennington, south London, on September 14 2015, the nightbefore his mother’s 46th birthday.