Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GOP Supreme Court Hypocrisy

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 02:19s - Published
GOP Supreme Court Hypocrisy

GOP Supreme Court Hypocrisy

GOP senators are back-tracking on their 2016 beliefs about Supreme Court nominations during election years.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

CNN’s Toobin: Mitch McConnell and GOP Replacing RBG Would Be ‘The Greatest Act of Hypocrisy in American Political History’

CNN's *Jeffrey Toobin* said Friday night, following the tragic passing of Supreme Court Justice *Ruth...
Mediaite - Published

Republicans prepare to move quickly on Supreme Court opening 

Democratic leaders, including presidential nominee Joe Biden, accused Republicans of political...
Washington Post - Published


Tweets about this

followmejewels

julie marie george RT @ossoff: 2016 David Perdue destroys 2020 David Perdue's Supreme Court hypocrisy in less than 60 seconds ⬇️ https://t.co/IbjZAM5TYy 5 seconds ago

DawnTassoni

Dawn Tassoni RT @MSNBC: Hillary Clinton says Senate Democrats "will have to use every single possible maneuver" to prevent Sen. McConnell from enacting… 9 seconds ago

lakusfs

Robert Sherer RT @ThePlumLineGS: Trump, on Fox: "When you have the Senate, you can do what you want." We need to stop describing the GOP's SCOTUS game as… 10 seconds ago

GlyndaEder

GlyndaEder RT @jsolomonReports: Did you know that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg in 2016 said presidents should fill a Supreme Court vacancy in an electi… 16 seconds ago

r8dr4lfe75

alex 🇲🇽 RT @BenjaminPDixon: 📣 New Podcast! "Ep. 957 | The Hypocrisy IS the Point | "Anarchist Jurisdictions" | Peace versus Progress" on @Spreaker… 18 seconds ago

juliecraighead

Julie Craighead RT @Chicago1Ray: Tom Cotton says Senate will move forward on confirming Ginsburg successor 'without delay' while top Senate Dem alleges hyp… 19 seconds ago

JesParent

Jesse Parent #CogStudyJC Call your Senators today. Use @resistbot. I'm even going to call @senatemajldr and let them know how I feel about h… https://t.co/sV1kPkOYAz 32 seconds ago

manoj_thakur91

Manoj Kumar AOC considering impeachment, Schumer weighing Supreme Court expansion in wake of Mitch McConnell's 'blatant, nasty… https://t.co/o9JBC4rmKn 34 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Will a Supreme Court vote happen pre-election? Two GOP senators say no [Video]

Will a Supreme Court vote happen pre-election? Two GOP senators say no

epublican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine oppose a confirmation vote before the Nov. 3 election.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:50Published
Sen. Murkowski Comes Out Against Filling Ginsburg's Seat Before Election [Video]

Sen. Murkowski Comes Out Against Filling Ginsburg's Seat Before Election

The Republican from Alaska joins Sen. Susan Collins of Maine as key members of GOP not ready to side with President Donald Trump. CBS2's Christina Ruffini reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:20Published
This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go' [Video]

This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'

The death of Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has gotten President Donald Trump's Rolodex spinning. According to CNN, Trump has updated a roster of more than 20..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:41Published