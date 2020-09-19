GOP Supreme Court Hypocrisy
GOP senators are back-tracking on their 2016 beliefs about Supreme Court nominations during election years.
julie marie george RT @ossoff: 2016 David Perdue destroys 2020 David Perdue's Supreme Court hypocrisy in less than 60 seconds ⬇️ https://t.co/IbjZAM5TYy 5 seconds ago
Dawn Tassoni RT @MSNBC: Hillary Clinton says Senate Democrats "will have to use every single possible maneuver" to prevent Sen. McConnell from enacting… 9 seconds ago
Robert Sherer RT @ThePlumLineGS: Trump, on Fox: "When you have the Senate, you can do what you want." We need to stop describing the GOP's SCOTUS game as… 10 seconds ago
GlyndaEder RT @jsolomonReports: Did you know that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg in 2016 said presidents should fill a Supreme Court vacancy in an electi… 16 seconds ago
alex 🇲🇽 RT @BenjaminPDixon: 📣 New Podcast! "Ep. 957 | The Hypocrisy IS the Point | "Anarchist Jurisdictions" | Peace versus Progress" on @Spreaker… 18 seconds ago
Julie Craighead RT @Chicago1Ray: Tom Cotton says Senate will move forward on confirming Ginsburg successor 'without delay' while top Senate Dem alleges hyp… 19 seconds ago
Jesse Parent #CogStudyJC Call your Senators today. Use @resistbot. I'm even going to call @senatemajldr and let them know how I feel about h… https://t.co/sV1kPkOYAz 32 seconds ago
Manoj Kumar AOC considering impeachment, Schumer weighing Supreme Court expansion in wake of Mitch McConnell's 'blatant, nasty… https://t.co/o9JBC4rmKn 34 seconds ago
Will a Supreme Court vote happen pre-election? Two GOP senators say noepublican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine oppose a confirmation vote before the Nov. 3 election.
Sen. Murkowski Comes Out Against Filling Ginsburg's Seat Before ElectionThe Republican from Alaska joins Sen. Susan Collins of Maine as key members of GOP not ready to side with President Donald Trump. CBS2's Christina Ruffini reports
This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'The death of Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has gotten President Donald Trump's Rolodex spinning. According to CNN, Trump has updated a roster of more than 20..