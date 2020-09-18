Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Anthony Davis' buzzer beater in GM 2 win over Nuggets | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James finished with a double-double for the Los Angeles Lakers but it was Anthony Davis who was the answer down the stretch for LA.

AD scored the Lakers’ final 10 points including a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer for the 105-to-103 win.

The Lakers now lead the series 2 games to none.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have to say about AD's impressive buzzer beater.


Following a Game 2 buzzer-beater to secure the win, it's evident why the Lakers put forth every effort to bring Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.

