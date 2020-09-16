Global  
 

Pops and Flops: Nikola, Roku, and Snowflake Stock

Nikola shares are flopping after founder and executive chairman Trevor Milton stepped down amid fraud allegations from a short seller accusing Milton of misleading investors about the company's technology.

Roku stock is up after the company greenlit NBC's Peacock on its service, and shares for Snowflake fell after analysts gave the stock a sell rating.


