Pops and Flops: Nikola, Roku, and Snowflake Stock
Nikola shares are flopping after founder and executive chairman Trevor Milton stepped down amid fraud allegations from a short seller accusing Milton of misleading investors about the company's technology.
Roku stock is up after the company greenlit NBC's Peacock on its service, and shares for Snowflake fell after analysts gave the stock a sell rating.
Tesla shares are up after Piper Sandler sets its price target to more than $500 per share. Beyond Meat is down after JPMorgan analysts lowered their rating for the company and experts noted a slowdown..
Carnival shares are down as the cruise industry remains in limbo while vaccine development continues for COVID-19. The cruise line has canceled all trips until 2021. Dave & Buster's shares are flopping..