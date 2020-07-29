Social distancing ignored as crowds gather in Blackpool for light show

A huge crowd gathered in Blackpool on Saturday (September 19) forgetting social distancing as they watched the illuminations.

The clip filmed on the promenade shows hundreds of people gathering to see the light show.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Another Saturday night in Blackpool and the crowds flock to see the illuminations and as you can see there’s no social distancing at all.

"People who are coming to Blackpool are from the towns and cities who are on lockdown.

There’s no doubt we will get a second wave of COVID-19."