'Replacement protesters' hold rally outside Lindsey Graham’s home in Washington, D.C.
Early Monday morning (September 21), protestors gather outside Senator Lindsey Graham's home in Washington D.C.
To denounce the decision to replace the late Justice Bader Ginsburg before November's election.
Graham once opposed former President Obama's nominee to the Supreme Court in 2016.
He now reversed himself and said he intends to support Trump's Supreme Court justice nomination with only a few weeks remaining till election day.
