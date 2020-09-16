Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York City’s Youngest Students Head Back To School, Most Others Remain All-Remote

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:07s - Published
New York City’s Youngest Students Head Back To School, Most Others Remain All-Remote

New York City’s Youngest Students Head Back To School, Most Others Remain All-Remote

Remote classes begin Monday for New York City public schools, but in-person learning will see a staggered rollout.

CBS2's John Dias reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

New York City Postpones Start Of School Year For Most Students Once Again

New York City has announced a second delay to the start of the school year for most students....
NPR - Published

As The New Year Begins, New York City’s Widespread Teacher Shortage Weighing Heavily On The Minds Of Many

The school year for New York City students started Wednesday online. In-person classes are scheduled...
CBS 2 - Published

For most NYC students, back to school, but not the classroom

NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s return to New York City schools won’t be the return anyone planned...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Tweets about this

CBSNewYork

CBS New York CBS2 News At Noon: In-person learning starts for New York City's youngest students. Plus, volunteer ambulance corps… https://t.co/tDyprtXnwp 33 minutes ago

MihaiScorobete

Mihai Scorobete New York City’s Youngest Students Head Back To School, Most Others Remain All-Remote https://t.co/IbY3Vph5G8 #SmartNews 3 hours ago

christineatate

Christine Tate New York City’s Youngest Students Head Back To School, Most Others Remain All-Remote https://t.co/g4ZJOQkCOc 3 hours ago

tyyfraser_1

[email protected] I want to be a news reporter RT @CBSNewYork: In-person learning begins today for New York City's youngest students as part of a new staggered rollout. @johnbdias has th… 4 hours ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York In-person learning begins today for New York City's youngest students as part of a new staggered rollout.… https://t.co/ErrjqSGBHZ 5 hours ago

LCarrEdM

UseYourVoice RT @NPR: In New York City, only the youngest students, in 3-K and Pre-K, will return to school this week. The rest of the students will the… 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Students design device to help paralyzed dog walk [Video]

Students design device to help paralyzed dog walk

Harold, a Chihuahua mix, is part therapy dog, part ambassador at the UP Academy in San Mateo, California." He is the happiest and most smiley dog," Up Academy Founder Tanya Sheckley says. Harold is..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:25Published
High school security guard throws away food ordered by students in eastern China [Video]

High school security guard throws away food ordered by students in eastern China

A security guard in a high school was captured throwing away food ordered by students in eastern China. In the video, shot in the city of Bozhou in Anhui Province on September 20, a security guard..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published
More and more people working from home are experiencing 'digital overloads' [Video]

More and more people working from home are experiencing 'digital overloads'

Nearly three in four Americans said working from home has increased their sense of "digital overload," according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans working from home found, since messaging,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published