Justice Department Labels NYC An ‘Anarchist Jurisdiction’; De Blasio Calls It ‘Insulting’ CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:20s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:20s - Published Justice Department Labels NYC An ‘Anarchist Jurisdiction’; De Blasio Calls It ‘Insulting’ The U.S. Department of Justice has labeled New York City an “anarchist jurisdiction,” the next step in cutting federal funds to New York City. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Justice Department Labels NYC An ‘Anarchist Jurisdiction’; De Blasio Calls It ‘Insulting To The People Of New York City’ President Donald Trump has taken the next step in his threat to defund the Big Apple as punishment...

CBS 2 - Published 2 hours ago