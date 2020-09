Giants Confirm Saquon Barkley Tore ACL, Out For The Season CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:22s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:22s - Published Giants Confirm Saquon Barkley Tore ACL, Out For The Season The New York Giants announced Monday that running back Saquon Barkley is out for the remainder of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. 0

