Belarus opposition urges EU to move on sanctions

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:45s - Published
The leader of the main opposition party in Belarus was in Brussels on Monday to apply pressure on the European Union to go ahead with sanctions against officials accused of election rigging.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya sees no reason why sanctions now can't be pushed through.

Adam Reed reports.


Belarus opposition leader urges EU to be 'brave' on sanctions

EU foreign ministers are deciding on whether to impose sanctions on officials in Belarus. Main...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Cyprus blocks EU sanctions against Belarus

EU foreign ministers fail to agree on sanctions against officials in Belarus. Main opposition leader...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



