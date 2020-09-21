|
|
|
Tropical Storm Beta brings major downpours to Gulf Coast
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Tropical Storm Beta brings major downpours to Gulf Coast
The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Beta could bring as much as 15 inches of rain to some areas of the Gulf Coast.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tropical storm conditions will spread over the Texas coast on Monday morning as Tropical Storm Beta...
FOXNews.com - Published
Also reported by •USATODAY.com •NYTimes.com •CBS News •Newsmax
|
A decision in the Breonna Taylor case may come, Gulf Coast residents prep for Tropical Storm Beta...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Oil producers in the western Gulf of Mexico are bracing for yet another storm this week as Tropical...
OilPrice.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|