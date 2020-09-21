Global  
 

Tropical Storm Beta brings major downpours to Gulf Coast

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)
The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Beta could bring as much as 15 inches of rain to some areas of the Gulf Coast.


Tropical Storm Beta takes aim at Texas, Louisiana as Gulf Coast sees storm surge, flooding

Tropical storm conditions will spread over the Texas coast on Monday morning as Tropical Storm Beta...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com•NYTimes.com•CBS News•Newsmax


Breonna Taylor case, Jerry Harris hearing, Tropical Storm Beta: 5 things to know Monday

A decision in the Breonna Taylor case may come, Gulf Coast residents prep for Tropical Storm Beta...
USATODAY.com - Published

Gulf Of Mexico Oil Drillers Evacuate As Another Storm Approaches

Oil producers in the western Gulf of Mexico are bracing for yet another storm this week as Tropical...
OilPrice.com - Published


SimienProp

Simien Properties Tropical Storm Beta brings rain, wind threat to Houston https://t.co/iBgP7rdr4S 24 minutes ago

willapercy

willa percy Tropical Storm Beta brings heavy rains to coastal Texas, Louisiana as it crawls closer to shore https://t.co/Eer1kArURC 39 minutes ago

KXIITV

KXII News 12 Tropical Storm Beta brings Texoma more rain. #texomawx #texomaweather #beta https://t.co/Dxyvy5n2qD 39 minutes ago

usatodayweather

USA TODAY Weather Tropical Storm Beta brings rain, surge to storm-weary Gulf Coast https://t.co/FOsPx1m2zS via @usatoday 41 minutes ago

VaraSueTamminga

Vara Sue Tamminga Tropical Storm Beta brings flooding and high winds to TX shore https://t.co/oNDSrDZwAJ via @YouTube 55 minutes ago

Deborah75639043

Deborah Smith Tropical Storm Beta brings heavy rains to coastal Texas, Louisiana as it crawls closer to shore The death and destr… https://t.co/RGK6U7DrPO 1 hour ago

gosanangelo

Standard-Times Tropical Storm Beta brings rain and cooler temps to San Angelo. https://t.co/nWxhjhkvzg 2 hours ago

texascta

TCTA Many Texas schools are closed today as Tropical Storm Beta brings heavy rain to the coast. Stay safe! https://t.co/MwlsgOfoNR 2 hours ago


Texas coastal waters continue to rise due to approaching Tropical Storm Beta [Video]

Texas coastal waters continue to rise due to approaching Tropical Storm Beta

Waters along the coast of Texas are continuing to rise as Tropical Storm Beta approaches Texas and Louisiana on Monday morning (September 21).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Tracking Tropical Storm Beta, Hurricane Teddy 9/21 12PM [Video]

Tracking Tropical Storm Beta, Hurricane Teddy 9/21 12PM

Tracking Tropical Storm Beta, Hurricane Teddy 9/21 12PM

Credit: CBS4 Miami
Strong winds and waves as Tropical Storm Beta approaches Texas [Video]

Strong winds and waves as Tropical Storm Beta approaches Texas

Tropical Storm Beta continued to move through the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday (September 20). Footage filmed by @LttlRedCorvette in Galveston, Texas shows strong winds and waves. Beta is expected to..

Credit: Newsflare