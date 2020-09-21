Global  
 

Texas coastal waters continue to rise due to approaching Tropical Storm Beta

Texas coastal waters continue to rise due to approaching Tropical Storm Beta

Waters along the coast of Texas are continuing to rise as Tropical Storm Beta approaches Texas and Louisiana on Monday morning (September 21).

Not considered a major storm system, Beta's slow movement is of more concern to government units as it continues to affect seas along the coast of Texas and may pose a threat of flooding.

