Colin Cowherd gives Dak & Dallas credit for Week 2 win: 'They just kept fighting' | THE HERD

The Dallas Cowboys bounced back in Week 2 with a win against the Atlanta Falcons, and while Colin Cowherd gives them credit for fighting, he still believes Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are a team that just doesn't know who they are yet.

Colin explains some of the problems facing the Dallas roster, and why it's a bad sign that they aren't putting teams like the Atlanta Falcons away easily.