Trump To Announce Supreme Court Nominee This Weekend; Durbin Urges Republicans Not To Confirm Before Election
President Donald Trump says he'll name his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court this weekend, after funeral services for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but U.S. Sen.
Dick Durbin says Republicans should follow the standard they set in 2016, and leave the nomination to who ever wins the November election.