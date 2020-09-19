Global  
 

Trump To Announce Supreme Court Nominee This Weekend; Durbin Urges Republicans Not To Confirm Before Election

President Donald Trump says he'll name his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court this weekend, after funeral services for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but U.S. Sen.

Dick Durbin says Republicans should follow the standard they set in 2016, and leave the nomination to who ever wins the November election.


Senate prepares for fight over potential Supreme Court nominee, less than two months before election

The Senate is preparing for a brutal fight just weeks ahead of the election as President Trump looks...
How Republicans could quickly confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee

US President Donald Trump says he will make his nomination for a new Supreme Court justice this week....
McConnell: Trump’s Supreme Court nominee ‘will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate’

Senate Republicans have signaled that they would likely fill a vacancy to the Supreme Court ahead of...
President Trump Promises To Name Replacement For Ruth Bader Ginsburg. [Video]

President Trump Promises To Name Replacement For Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Justice Ginsburg's death is setting up a big fight on Capitol Hill over who should get to name her replacement, and it's thrown a new wrinkle into the presidential election. Debra Alfarone reports.

'Replacement protesters' hold rally outside Lindsey Graham’s home in Washington, D.C. [Video]

'Replacement protesters' hold rally outside Lindsey Graham’s home in Washington, D.C.

Early Monday morning (September 21), protestors gather outside Senator Lindsey Graham's home in Washington D.C. to denounce the decision to replace the late Justice Bader Ginsburg before November's..

Biden's False Claims [Video]

Biden's False Claims

CNN reports Joe Biden made false claims in a Sunday speech. In the speech, Biden urged Senate Republicans to let the winner of the presidential election fill the new Supreme Court vacancy. CNN..

