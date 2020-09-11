Global  
 

Dow drops more than 800 points

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Dow drops more than 800 points

Dow drops more than 800 points

Wall Street's main indexes hit their lowest in nearly seven weeks Monday as concerns about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the inability of Congress to agree on more fiscal stimulus raised fears about another hit to the domestic economy.

Fred Katayama reports.


