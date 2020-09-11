Dow drops more than 800 points

Wall Street's main indexes hit their lowest in nearly seven weeks Monday as concerns about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the inability of Congress to agree on more fiscal stimulus raised fears about another hit to the domestic economy.
On Thursday, US stocks fell 320 points. The drop comes even as weekly jobless-claims data came in better than expected. Business Insider reports that weekly jobless claims fell by more than 30,000 from the previous week, to 860,000. Tech stocks led the decline. Investors continued to process Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments expressing uncertainty about the economic recovery. Powell also said the Fed didn't expect to raise interest rates until at least 2023.
On Thursday, US stocks sank in turbulent trading. Falling tech giants dragged on benchmark indexes. Tech names had rebounded on Wednesday. However, they resumed their downward spiral as investors shunned their still lofty valuations. Traders also mulled weekly jobless-claims data that signaled lasting pain in the US labor market. Jobless claims totaled 884,000 for the week that ended on Saturday, missing the economist estimate of 850,000.
Business Insider reports that US stocks are on course to close lower for a third consecutive week. The S&P 500 has lost nearly 9% since early September's record high. That decline was mainly driven by losses in the technology sector. But Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank are upbeat the US stock market sell-off is mostly over. Goldman Sachs kept its end-of year S&P 500 target to 3,600 by year end.
France's LVMH faces an uphill battle in walking away from its $16 billion deal to buy U.S. jeweler Tiffany, with legal experts noting most mergers which end up in court are renegotiated rather than dissolved. Fred Katayama reports.
The Trump administration will ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night, a move that will block Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned platforms over concerns they pose a national security threat. Fred Katayama reports.
China's ByteDance faces an uphill struggle to convince the White House to allow it to keep majority ownership of its popular short video app TikTok in the United States, according to former national security officials and regulatory lawyers. Fred Katayama reports.