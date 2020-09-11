Dow drops more than 800 points

Wall Street Confident Stocks Are On Course



Business Insider reports that US stocks are on course to close lower for a third consecutive week. The S&P 500 has lost nearly 9% since early September's record high. That decline was mainly driven by losses in the technology sector. But Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank are upbeat the US stock market sell-off is mostly over. Goldman Sachs kept its end-of year S&P 500 target to 3,600 by year end.

