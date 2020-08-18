Global  
 

Prince of Wales delivers keynote for Climate Week NYC

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s
Prince of Wales delivers keynote for Climate Week NYC

Prince of Wales delivers keynote for Climate Week NYC

HRH The Prince of Wales delivers a keynote address as part of the OpeningCeremony of Climate Week NYC.


Prince Charles: 'Millions are desperate' for climate change action [Video]

Prince Charles: 'Millions are desperate' for climate change action

The Prince of Wales has warned that the climate crisis will "dwarf" the impactof coronavirus. Charles, speaking via a recorded message from Birkhall in thegrounds of Balmoral, said that "swift and immediate action" needs to takeplace.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:17
Royal Children Through the Years [Video]

Royal Children Through the Years

We're used to seeing the young Princes and Princesses whether it's a formal outings or the Duchess of Cambridge posting one of her own photos. But, do you know what Prince Charles looked like as a young lad or pick Princess Anne out as a baby? Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:04
When Does "The Crown" Come Back? [Video]

When Does "The Crown" Come Back?

"The Crown" is one of Netflix most popular shows. Season four of the British drama is one of the most anticipated shows of the year. On Thursday, Netflix announced that season four of "The Crown" will start on November 15. According to CNN season four will take place at the end of the 1970s. The royal family is "preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, who is still unmarried at 30.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38
Charles to give up Home Farm ahead of future as king [Video]

Charles to give up Home Farm ahead of future as king

The Prince of Wales will not renew his lease on his organic Home Farm,Clarence House has confirmed. Heir to the throne Charles has farmed at the1,000-acre plot near his country home Highgrove in Gloucestershire for 35years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17

Climate Week NYC Climate Week NYC

Climate Week: World split on urgency of tackling rising temperatures, global poll shows

 Concern about climate change is growing, but there are big differences about the need for rapid action.
BBC News

