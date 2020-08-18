Prince of Wales delivers keynote for Climate Week NYC

The Prince of Wales has warned that the climate crisis will "dwarf" the impactof coronavirus. Charles, speaking via a recorded message from Birkhall in thegrounds of Balmoral, said that "swift and immediate action" needs to takeplace.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:17Published
We're used to seeing the young Princes and Princesses whether it's a formal outings or the Duchess of Cambridge posting one of her own photos. But, do you know what Prince Charles looked like as a young lad or pick Princess Anne out as a baby? Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
"The Crown" is one of Netflix most popular shows. Season four of the British drama is one of the most anticipated shows of the year. On Thursday, Netflix announced that season four of "The Crown" will start on November 15. According to CNN season four will take place at the end of the 1970s. The royal family is "preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, who is still unmarried at 30.
The Prince of Wales will not renew his lease on his organic Home Farm,Clarence House has confirmed. Heir to the throne Charles has farmed at the1,000-acre plot near his country home Highgrove in Gloucestershire for 35years.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
The Prince of Wales opened the Community Fridge Network’s 100th fridge atDumfries House on Friday to help bring together the local community of EastAyrshire to tackle food waste. The Community Fridge..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published