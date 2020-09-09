Ellen DeGeneres Vows Her Workplace Will Be Toxic No More

"The Ellen Show" will return to the airwaves on September 21st, 2020. Tiffany Haddish is set to help DeGeneres kick off the new season. The show will be filmed in-studio on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles but not in front of an audience, the studio said in a release. CNN reports that other premiere week guests will include Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen. Ellen and her show have been under fire for creating a toxic work environment.
A staunch never-Trumper of the entertainment world, music icon Cher attacked President Donald Trump on Thursday. HuffPost reports Cher was irate over recent comments Trump made about pursuing a 'herd mentality' in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter, Cher urged fellow Americans to protect themselves and ensure they vote in the upcoming election. She also taunted the president over the nearly 200,000 people who have died in America of the novel coronavirus.
Millions of children are now sitting in front of computers at home instead of going to school, and teachers and parents are doing their best to help them learn. And according to HuffPost, a common worry among parents is how to keep their child's attention engaged during their lessons. Fortunately, there are lots of ways to keep children involved and learning. FIrst, make sure they have a dedicated learning space, free from distractions.
Despite the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, life is still going on, and people are still gathering together to do things. Now, a HuffPost reports a new graphic has nicely laid out the relative risks of activities with respect to how likely they are to spread the virus. The graphic, produced by Information Is Beautiful, sourced the information from 500 epidemiologists and experts quoted in the media.
Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, young American college students were already seeing an uptick in mental health issues. A 2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows the suicide rate among those ages 10 to 24 increased by 56% between 2007 and 2017. And according to HuffPost, being forced to navigate 2020's 'new normal' is making things even worse. With very few colleges and universities across the United States fully reopened, learning is not as it used to be.
