Ellen DeGeneres Vows Her Workplace Will Be Toxic No More

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has publicly promised to turn over a new leaf in how her show is run.

According to HuffPost, a contrite Degeneres pledged to make a fresh start as she kicked off a new season of her eponymous talk show on Monday.

We have made the necessary changes, and today, we are starting a new chapter.


Ellen DeGeneres: Humbled host returns to TV with apology and admission

 The TV host opens the new series of her talk show by addressing allegations of a toxic workplace.
'Starting a new chapter': Ellen DeGeneres addresses toxic workplace allegations in first episode back

 "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is back and, yes, she's talking about toxic workplace allegations that exploded over the summer.
Ellen's Talk Show Sets Return Date [Video]

Ellen's Talk Show Sets Return Date

"The Ellen Show" will return to the airwaves on September 21st, 2020. Tiffany Haddish is set to help DeGeneres kick off the new season. The show will be filmed in-studio on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles but not in front of an audience, the studio said in a release. CNN reports that other premiere week guests will include Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen. Ellen and her show have been under fire for creating a toxic work environment.

Ellen DeGeneres plans to talk about TV show drama in Season 18 debut [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres plans to talk about TV show drama in Season 18 debut

Ellen DeGeneres has announced that she will return to her studio and address her namesake show's summer drama on the 21st September.

Cher Lets Fly On Trump's 'Herd Mentality' Remarks [Video]

Cher Lets Fly On Trump's 'Herd Mentality' Remarks

A staunch never-Trumper of the entertainment world, music icon Cher attacked President Donald Trump on Thursday. HuffPost reports Cher was irate over recent comments Trump made about pursuing a 'herd mentality' in relation to the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter, Cher urged fellow Americans to protect themselves and ensure they vote in the upcoming election. She also taunted the president over the nearly 200,000 people who have died in America of the novel coronavirus.

Pandemic Survival Guide: How To Get Your Child To Pay Attention In Online School [Video]

Pandemic Survival Guide: How To Get Your Child To Pay Attention In Online School

Millions of children are now sitting in front of computers at home instead of going to school, and teachers and parents are doing their best to help them learn. And according to HuffPost, a common worry among parents is how to keep their child's attention engaged during their lessons. Fortunately, there are lots of ways to keep children involved and learning. FIrst, make sure they have a dedicated learning space, free from distractions.

If You Absolutely Must Get Out Of The House, Here Are The Most Least Risky Things To Do In A Pandemic [Video]

If You Absolutely Must Get Out Of The House, Here Are The Most Least Risky Things To Do In A Pandemic

Despite the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, life is still going on, and people are still gathering together to do things. Now, a HuffPost reports a new graphic has nicely laid out the relative risks of activities with respect to how likely they are to spread the virus. The graphic, produced by Information Is Beautiful, sourced the information from 500 epidemiologists and experts quoted in the media.

For College Students With Mental Health Issues, It's Going From Bad To Worse [Video]

For College Students With Mental Health Issues, It's Going From Bad To Worse

Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, young American college students were already seeing an uptick in mental health issues. A 2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows the suicide rate among those ages 10 to 24 increased by 56% between 2007 and 2017. And according to HuffPost, being forced to navigate 2020's 'new normal' is making things even worse. With very few colleges and universities across the United States fully reopened, learning is not as it used to be.

Steve Harvey defends Ellen DeGeneres amid show scandal: She's 'one of the coolest and kindest people'

Steve Harvey is speaking out in support of his friend Ellen DeGeneres amid a very public scandal...
Ellen DeGeneres ‘takes responsibility’ for scandal in emotional talk show return and admits she’s a ‘work in progress’

Ellen DeGeneres has finally broken her silence on the controversy surrounding her talkshow after...
Salome Waters Ellen DeGeneres apologizes on air over toxic workplace allegations, vows 'new chapter' | CBC News https://t.co/P49D2zuXhE 6 minutes ago

CBC Entertainment Ellen DeGeneres apologizes on air over toxic workplace allegations, vows 'new chapter' https://t.co/Wl2wTxMaeW https://t.co/JjnTDauXe5 8 minutes ago

WBMN Groovin' 24/7 Ellen DeGeneres vows ‘new chapter’ as her daytime talk show begins its new season https://t.co/sf9C7zFsOV https://t.co/b7UmGq2yoD 9 minutes ago

FOX61 Ellen DeGeneres addresses toxic workplace allegations, vows 'new chapter' https://t.co/yey9ZApPRl https://t.co/Pqj9qKsXtU 12 minutes ago

FOX21 News Ellen DeGeneres addresses toxic workplace allegations and is taking responsibility. https://t.co/ubz3beMuL1 12 minutes ago

brenda🤍 RT @KTVU: Ellen DeGeneres used her opening monologue of the new season of her daytime talk show to address allegations of a toxic work envi… 12 minutes ago

Albert Bailey III RT @fox5dc: Ellen DeGeneres addresses toxic workplace allegations, vows 'new chapter' https://t.co/aIQcnbfZIH https://t.co/Rm46PJxuiT 35 minutes ago

KTVU Ellen DeGeneres used her opening monologue of the new season of her daytime talk show to address allegations of a t… https://t.co/puFsz7WEVg 42 minutes ago


'Starting a new chapter': Ellen DeGeneres addresses toxic workplace allegations [Video]

'Starting a new chapter': Ellen DeGeneres addresses toxic workplace allegations

The longtime talk show host said she learned things happened at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that "never should have happened."

Top 10 Times The Ellen Show Went Too Far [Video]

Top 10 Times The Ellen Show Went Too Far

We're still thinking about all the times "The Ellen Show" went too far.

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to Address Toxic Workplace Environment, 'The Walking Dead' to End With Season 11 & More News | THR Ne [Video]

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to Address Toxic Workplace Environment, 'The Walking Dead' to End With Season 11 & More News | THR Ne

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' will address the multiple reports of a toxic workplace environment in its season 18 premiere, 'The Walking Dead' is coming to an end and the first trailer for the adaptation..

