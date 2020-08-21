Global  
 

UK COVID-19 alert level raised from 3 to 4

UK COVID-19 alert level raised from 3 to 4

UK COVID-19 alert level raised from 3 to 4

The UK's COVID-19 alert level has been raised from level three to four, meaning transmission is high or rising exponentially.


Alert: U.K. medical experts raise nation’s COVID-19 alert level, say cases are rising “rapidly and probably exponentially.”

LONDON (AP) — U.K. medical experts raise nation’s COVID-19 alert level, say cases are rising...
Covid-19 alert level move: What you need to know

Covid-19 alert level move: What you need to know Cabinet has agreed to a change in Covid-19 alert levels for both Auckland, the centre of the current...
Coronavirus: How does the Covid-19 alert level system work?

The threat of Covid-19 in England is being ranked through a five-level, colour-coded alert system.
