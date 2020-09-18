London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus

Workers in the City of London today gave their verdict on the possibility of a lockdown in the capital. Mayor Sadiq Khan will meet with local London council leaders today to discuss possible new restrictions, which they would then put to government ministers.
Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed that the New Year's Eve fireworks will not be taking place in the capital this year due to coronavirus, but there will be a 'spectacular event' that people can enjoy from home. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A grieving mother whose son’s murder is thought to have been caught onSnapchat has called for his attacker to come forward, five years after hisbrutal killing. Mariama Baby Kamara’s second child Mohamed Dura-Ray wasstabbed to death in Kennington, south London, on September 14 2015, the nightbefore his mother’s 46th birthday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
Britain stands at a “critical point” in the coronavirus pandemic, ProfessorChris Whitty will warn, as he lays the ground for tough new controls in anurgent attempt to halt the surge in infections. In a televised briefing onMonday, the chief medical officer for England will say the country faces a“very challenging winter”, with the current trend heading in “the wrongdirection”. Boris Johnson spent the weekend with senior ministers and advisersdiscussing what action to take as the rise in the number of new cases showedno sign of slowing. It is thought the Prime Minister could announce newmeasures in a press conference as early as Tuesday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Arlene Foster has announced further restrictions will be imposed on social gatherings in Northern Ireland. The province's first minister said there will be no mixing of two households indoors except for single-person household bubbles but stressed "this is not returning to lockdown". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that people on low incomes who need to self-isolate with Covid-19 will be eligible for a £500 payment from next Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news that the government will hold a Cobra meeting in Westminster on Tuesday which will involve the leaders of the UK's devolved governments. Ms Sturgeon added: "In that call, I will impress upon the Prime Minister my view that we need decisive, urgent and as far as possible given our individual responsibilities, co-ordinated action across the UK". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Extra restrictions on social gatherings are to be imposed across NorthernIreland, First Minister Arlene Foster has said. There will be no mixing of twohouseholds indoors except for single-person household bubbles and certainother exemptions. No more than six people from two households can meet inprivate gardens. The DUP leader said: “It is in an environment where we feelsafe and relaxed that we drop our guard.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
Musician Van Morrison is railing against UK lockdowns and pandemic restrictions in three new songs. Morrison's protests despite the government's success at containing Covid-19 transmissions. His new singles feature lyrics so specific and incendiary they sound as though they were designed to be played at rallies and protests. Morrison, who is Northern Irish, released the songs as "songs of protest.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says it is shocking Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not consulted with other parties throughout the Covid-19.
The first ministers of Wales and Scotland, as well as the Mayor of London, have criticised the government for failing to speak to them directly about the possibility of a new national lockdown in England. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Nicola Sturgeon has warned “hard but necessary” decisions may be needed in thecoming days to prevent another national lockdown. The First Minister saidcoronavirus “could get out of our grip again” as Scotland faces the risk of“exponential growth” of Covid-19.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
This is the scene as Microsoft retrieved. The project Natick Northern Isles datacenter from the seafloor off Scotland’s Orkney Islands. The center had been lowered 117 feet deep in spring 2018. For the next two years team members tested and monitored the datacenter’s servers. When marine specialists reeled up the shipping-container-size center it was coated in algae, barnacles and sea anemones. Cleaning it revealed the familiar Microsoft logo. The retrieval launched the final phase of a years-long effort that proved the concept of underwater datacenters is feasible.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published