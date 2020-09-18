Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:18s - Published
London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus

London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19.

Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sadiq Khan Sadiq Khan British Labour politician, Mayor of London

City workers react to a possible London lockdown [Video]

City workers react to a possible London lockdown

Workers in the City of London today gave their verdict on the possibility of a lockdown in the capital. Mayor Sadiq Khan will meet with local London council leaders today to discuss possible new restrictions, which they would then put to government ministers. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published

Covid restrictions in London 'increasingly likely'

 Mayor Sadiq Khan says he is concerned by evidence showing the spread of the virus is "accelerating".
BBC News

Covid 19 coronavirus: London cancels New Year's Eve celebrations

 While many will be happy to put 2020 behind them, there will be no fireworks and no fanfare as we enter 2021 - at least not in London.London Mayor Sadiq Khan has..
New Zealand Herald
Mayor confirms London New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled [Video]

Mayor confirms London New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed that the New Year's Eve fireworks will not be taking place in the capital this year due to coronavirus, but there will be a 'spectacular event' that people can enjoy from home. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:24Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Mother calls for son's killer to give her peace after brutal attack was 'put on Snapchat' [Video]

Mother calls for son's killer to give her peace after brutal attack was 'put on Snapchat'

A grieving mother whose son’s murder is thought to have been caught onSnapchat has called for his attacker to come forward, five years after hisbrutal killing. Mariama Baby Kamara’s second child Mohamed Dura-Ray wasstabbed to death in Kennington, south London, on September 14 2015, the nightbefore his mother’s 46th birthday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

On This Day: 21 September 1866

 Legendary science fiction writer H.G. Wells was born in London. (Sept. 21)
 
USATODAY.com

Barclays and HSBC shares plunge after reports of alleged suspicious transfers

 Shares in the banking sector fell on Monday after media reports that some of the world’s largest banks had moved large sums of allegedly illicit funds over..
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

English National Opera begins drive-in performances [Video]

English National Opera begins drive-in performances

As COVID-19 restrictions put a halt to traditional indoor performances, the almost 90-year-old opera company is embracing an open-air alternative: the drive-in.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

CDC updates, then removes, guidance on airborne spread of COVID-19

 The CDC updated its guidance to warn about the risk of small airborne respiratory particles known as aerosols – but then removed that information from its..
CBS News

Pokémon Go partners with French fashion brand for cute in-game backpacks

 As part of The Pokémon Company and Longchamp Paris’ fashion collaboration, Niantic is adding special in-game items for players to dress up their trainers. A..
The Verge

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Coronavirus outbreak has reached critical point, says Whitty [Video]

Coronavirus outbreak has reached critical point, says Whitty

Britain stands at a “critical point” in the coronavirus pandemic, ProfessorChris Whitty will warn, as he lays the ground for tough new controls in anurgent attempt to halt the surge in infections. In a televised briefing onMonday, the chief medical officer for England will say the country faces a“very challenging winter”, with the current trend heading in “the wrongdirection”. Boris Johnson spent the weekend with senior ministers and advisersdiscussing what action to take as the rise in the number of new cases showedno sign of slowing. It is thought the Prime Minister could announce newmeasures in a press conference as early as Tuesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

UK at critical COVID-19 moment as trend goes in wrong direction

 LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pondering additional COVID-19 restrictions as Britain...
WorldNews

Voting and Black Lives Matter take center stage at 2020 Emmys

 Capping off the evening was an "un-thank you" speech from "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong, who singled out President Trump and British Prime Minister Boris..
CBS News

Boris Johnson's Brexit bill straight out of Trump playbook, David Lammy says

 Boris Johnson’s law-breaking Brexit bill is straight out of the Donald Trump playbook, and leaves justice secretary Robert Buckland looking “a very small..
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Northern Ireland imposes restrictions on social gatherings [Video]

Northern Ireland imposes restrictions on social gatherings

Arlene Foster has announced further restrictions will be imposed on social gatherings in Northern Ireland. The province's first minister said there will be no mixing of two households indoors except for single-person household bubbles but stressed "this is not returning to lockdown". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published
Hancock announces £500 payment for people who self-isolate [Video]

Hancock announces £500 payment for people who self-isolate

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that people on low incomes who need to self-isolate with Covid-19 will be eligible for a £500 payment from next Monday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:15Published
Sturgeon welcomes news of upcoming Cobra meeting [Video]

Sturgeon welcomes news of upcoming Cobra meeting

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news that the government will hold a Cobra meeting in Westminster on Tuesday which will involve the leaders of the UK's devolved governments. Ms Sturgeon added: "In that call, I will impress upon the Prime Minister my view that we need decisive, urgent and as far as possible given our individual responsibilities, co-ordinated action across the UK". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:00Published

Facebook will let people claim ownership of images and issue takedown requests

 Facebook

Facebook is going to let people take more control over the images they own and where they end up. In an update to its rights management..
The Verge

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921

Northern Ireland announces extra restrictions on social gatherings [Video]

Northern Ireland announces extra restrictions on social gatherings

Extra restrictions on social gatherings are to be imposed across NorthernIreland, First Minister Arlene Foster has said. There will be no mixing of twohouseholds indoors except for single-person household bubbles and certainother exemptions. No more than six people from two households can meet inprivate gardens. The DUP leader said: “It is in an environment where we feelsafe and relaxed that we drop our guard.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published
Van Morrison Rallies Against COVID-19 Lockdowns [Video]

Van Morrison Rallies Against COVID-19 Lockdowns

Musician Van Morrison is railing against UK lockdowns and pandemic restrictions in three new songs. Morrison's protests despite the government's success at containing Covid-19 transmissions. His new singles feature lyrics so specific and incendiary they sound as though they were designed to be played at rallies and protests. Morrison, who is Northern Irish, released the songs as "songs of protest.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

From Nukes to Northern Ireland: Breaking International Law is as English as Afternoon Tea

 Referring to a major piece of Brexit legislation, British media and punditry issued burning condemnation of the ruling Tory government’s Internal Market Bill,..
WorldNews

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Gareth Bale: Tottenham re-sign Real Madrid forward on loan

 Wales forward Gareth Bale returns to Tottenham from Spanish champions Real Madrid on a season-long loan.
BBC News

Gareth Bale to Tottenham: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says he never had problem with forward

 Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has said he "never had a problem" with Gareth Bale, with the Wales forward set to rejoin Tottenham on loan.
BBC News
Rayner: Shocking PM hasn't spoken to parties about lockdown [Video]

Rayner: Shocking PM hasn't spoken to parties about lockdown

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says it is shocking Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not consulted with other parties throughout the Covid-19. The first ministers of Wales and Scotland, as well as the Mayor of London, have criticised the government for failing to speak to them directly about the possibility of a new national lockdown in England. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Nicola Sturgeon warns ‘hard decisions’ on restrictions may be needed within days [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon warns ‘hard decisions’ on restrictions may be needed within days

Nicola Sturgeon has warned “hard but necessary” decisions may be needed in thecoming days to prevent another national lockdown. The First Minister saidcoronavirus “could get out of our grip again” as Scotland faces the risk of“exponential growth” of Covid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
What Did Microsoft Retrieve From 117 Feet Deep In The Sea? [Video]

What Did Microsoft Retrieve From 117 Feet Deep In The Sea?

This is the scene as Microsoft retrieved. The project Natick Northern Isles datacenter from the seafloor off Scotland’s Orkney Islands. The center had been lowered 117 feet deep in spring 2018. For the next two years team members tested and monitored the datacenter’s servers. When marine specialists reeled up the shipping-container-size center it was coated in algae, barnacles and sea anemones. Cleaning it revealed the familiar Microsoft logo. The retrieval launched the final phase of a years-long effort that proved the concept of underwater datacenters is feasible.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Increasingly likely lockdown restrictions will be required in London – Mayor

It is “increasingly likely” that lockdown restrictions will soon be needed to slow the spread of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: London cancels New Year's Eve celebrations

Covid 19 coronavirus: London cancels New Year's Eve celebrations While many will be happy to put 2020 behind them, there will be no fireworks and no fanfare as we...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Khan presses for new Covid controls for London as infections rise

London mayor Sadiq Khan is pressing for new coronavirus restrictions amid rising infection rates in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police warn anti-vax and anti-lockdown protesters to disperse or face arrest [Video]

Police warn anti-vax and anti-lockdown protesters to disperse or face arrest

Police have urged hundreds of protesters to immediately leave an anti-vaccine,anti-lockdown protest in Trafalgar Square or face arrest. The warning cameafter heated clashes between demonstrators and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
San Francisco To Allow Limited Indoor Dining At Restaurants By End Of September [Video]

San Francisco To Allow Limited Indoor Dining At Restaurants By End Of September

Mayor London Breed and city health officials revealed the blueprint Friday for allowing San Francisco's cash-strapped and world-renowned restaurant industry to begin limited indoor dining service by..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:06Published
London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled [Video]

London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled

London’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display will not take place this yearbecause of the coronavirus pandemic, the city’s mayor has confirmed. SadiqKhan said instead that he was working on..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published