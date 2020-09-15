Most shameful day in the history of Parliament: RS Prasad on ruckus in Rajya Sabha

In a media brief on Sep 21, Union Law and Justice Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on Rajya Sabha ruckus.
Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Today's conduct of the suspended members of not refusing the House (Rajya Sabha) in spite of a declaration of suspension by the Chairperson is illegal and further aggravates their conduct as far as violating norms of the House is concerned." He further said, "Yesterday was the most shameful day in the history of Parliament.
There is enough visual evidence available that if the Marshals would have not protected the Deputy Chairperson of (Rajya Sabha) Harivansh Ji, he would have been nearly physically assaulted." He further said, "The country, as well as Bihar, is pained by the treatment meted out to Harivansh ji in Rajya Sabha.
The way Congress and RJD not only remained silent while he was insulted but also provoked it, will be told to Bihar.
Congress and RJD will have to answer." On Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Prasad said, "She has been a distinguished member of our Cabinet and the issue was discussed.
She raised a point if it was legally possible.
I clarified Centre has power under provisions of the Constitution."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated seven urban infrastructure projects in poll-bound Bihar. Out of them, four projects are related to water supply, two on sewerage treatment and one on riverfront development. PM Modi also lauded Bihar government's efforts over issues including girl education. Without naming anyone, the Prime Minister slammed earlier state govts. "Bihar used to have tall and visionary leaders. But an era came when focus shifted from governance. Selfish interests took over governance. Real problems of the people were not addressed. Vote-bank politics suppressed the system," he said. The inaugural event was held via video conferencing. The seven urban infrastructure projects worth Rs 541 crore. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister RS Prasad were present among others. Assembly polls in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November.
BJP MP Giriraj Singh called Rajya Sabha ruckus, an exhibition of Urban Naxalism values. Singh said, "I believe that it was not just an incident that happened in Rajya Sabha. The attack on the Deputy Speaker was an attack on the constitutional values of this country. This was an exhibition of Urban Naxalism values. Naxals also, say that they want to build up a just society but by killing people, damaging property and so on. The opposition should not play the role of "Dhritarashtra" here. The people of India will not tolerate this."
The President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal, met the President Ram Nath Kovind and requested him not to sign on 'anti-farmer' bills. "A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal met the President and requested him not to sign on 'anti-farmer' bills that have been forcefully passed in Rajya Sabha. We requested him to send back the bills to the Parliament," said Sukhbir Singh Badal. Rajya Sabha passed the two out of three agricultural reform bills on September 20 amid the uproar in the House.
Amid resentment among farmers over the agri bills passed in Parliament, the Narendra Modi government has made a big outreach to farmers. The Modi government has hiked the minimum price for buying six rabi crops, including wheat, by up to six per cent. The announcement was made by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the Lok Sabha. The announcement comes just a day after massive ruckus was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha over the passage of the contentious bills. Tomar said that the Minimum Support Price of wheat, the biggest crop of rabi season, has been hiked by Rs 50 to Rs 1,975 per quintal. Tomar added that the MSPs of six rabi crops were approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The moves comes as opposition parties and farmer groups have threatened to intensify their agitation against the farm bills. Farmer groups have called for an pan India strike as a mark of protest. Reassuring the farmers, who the BJP alleges have been misled by opposition parties, Tomar reiterated the system of MSPs & APMCs will remain. Watch the full video for all the details.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), President Sukhbir Singh Badal said that there will be no talks with the Centre till the bills are taken back. "We'll go to Punjab now, where party leaders and workers will hold meeting. Since Shiromani Akali Dal is a party of farmers, we will struggle at the forefront. There can be no talks with the Centre till the bills are taken back," said Sukhbir Singh Badal while taking to ANI. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from Union Cabinet post.
The opposition leaders of Bihar Assembly reacted over the incident in Kishanganj where the newly-constructed bridge was washed away. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Nitish is 'Bhishma Pitamah' of corruption." Member of Parliament and Rashtriya Janata Dal, Manoj Jha raised question over process of giving tender for construction of bridges.The bridge was completed recently in June this year and didn't even last for formal inauguration. Locals had alleged lapses in construction.