Rajya Sabha ruckus was an exhibition of Urban Naxalism values: Giriraj Singh

BJP MP Giriraj Singh called Rajya Sabha ruckus, an exhibition of Urban Naxalism values.

Singh said, "I believe that it was not just an incident that happened in Rajya Sabha.

The attack on the Deputy Speaker was an attack on the constitutional values of this country.

This was an exhibition of Urban Naxalism values.

Naxals also, say that they want to build up a just society but by killing people, damaging property and so on.

The opposition should not play the role of "Dhritarashtra" here.

The people of India will not tolerate this."