Rajya Sabha ruckus was an exhibition of Urban Naxalism values: Giriraj Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally launched 'Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana'. The Prime Minister also launched e-Gopala App for farmers. Other initiatives in fisheries and animal husbandry sectors were inaugurated in Bihar. "Our villages should become the pillars of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Work related to fisheries, animal husbandry sectors will help our villages grow. Today, PMMSY scheme is being launched in 21 states of the country. In the coming 4 to 5 years, over Rs 20,000 crore will be spent on PMMSY. Out of this, work of worth Rs 1,700 crore is being started today," he said. The launch event was conducted via video conferencing. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Giriraj Singh were also present at the event.
Naxal zonal commander surrendered before Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Bihar's Gaya district. "It feels like I am in new world," said Naval, the zonal commander who surrendered before the CRPF on September 12. "47 cases are registered against him including blast at a school in Sondaha village. Around 2.5 lakh amount will be provided to him, under the Bihar government scheme," CRPF official.
12 people, who belong to two families, left their village in Naxal-infested Sukma district of Chhattisgarh and came to Polampalli Police Station in Sukma to take shelter. The families were were banished from their village because one of them is working as a police personnel. Police officials of Polampalli police station gave them shelter at a Panchayat Ghar and investigating the matter. According to Dornapal's SDOP (Sub-Divisional Officer of Police) Akhilesh Kaushik, this is the real face of the Naxals, and they create problem for the poor people.
In a media brief on Sep 21, Union Law and Justice Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on Rajya Sabha ruckus. Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Today's conduct of the suspended members of not refusing the House (Rajya Sabha) in spite of a declaration of suspension by the Chairperson is illegal and further aggravates their conduct as far as violating norms of the House is concerned." He further said, "Yesterday was the most shameful day in the history of Parliament. There is enough visual evidence available that if the Marshals would have not protected the Deputy Chairperson of (Rajya Sabha) Harivansh Ji, he would have been nearly physically assaulted." He further said, "The country, as well as Bihar, is pained by the treatment meted out to Harivansh ji in Rajya Sabha. The way Congress and RJD not only remained silent while he was insulted but also provoked it, will be told to Bihar. Congress and RJD will have to answer." On Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Prasad said, "She has been a distinguished member of our Cabinet and the issue was discussed. She raised a point if it was legally possible. I clarified Centre has power under provisions of the Constitution."
The President of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal, met the President Ram Nath Kovind and requested him not to sign on 'anti-farmer' bills. "A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal met the President and requested him not to sign on 'anti-farmer' bills that have been forcefully passed in Rajya Sabha. We requested him to send back the bills to the Parliament," said Sukhbir Singh Badal. Rajya Sabha passed the two out of three agricultural reform bills on September 20 amid the uproar in the House.
