Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Back in game! Sports enthusiasts return to playgrounds in Srinagar post COVID lockdown

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:22s - Published
Back in game! Sports enthusiasts return to playgrounds in Srinagar post COVID lockdown

Back in game! Sports enthusiasts return to playgrounds in Srinagar post COVID lockdown

As gradually economy has started to open up, young sportsmen are back in game in the Valley.

Keeping COVID pandemic in mind, Wushu Association took initiative to train kids in an open field.

An open field is arranged for young players at Aluchi Bagh area of Srinagar so that they can train themselves at a hurdle-free space.

The assigned coaches help them to train and practice various games.

Parents can also accompany their kids here at the playground.

With this, children can prepare for upcoming tournaments and also can get physical fitness training.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump lashes China for 'unleashing' virus on the world

 US President Donald Trump has lashed China in a blistering UN address, claiming the nation covered up crucial Covid-19 details and must be held..
New Zealand Herald

Vivica A. Fox says she's negative for COVID-19, after positive test bumps her from Emmys show

 Vivica A. Fox had to pull out of the Emmys red carpet show after a positive COVID-19 test. But she says a new, professional test shows she's negative.
USATODAY.com
Brazil's Parana state agrees to produce Russian vaccine [Video]

Brazil's Parana state agrees to produce Russian vaccine

A Brazilian state has signed an agreement to produce Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, that some say was approved too quickly.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:08Published

‘Those reinfected have more severe infection’

 Reinfection of Covid-19 has been confirmed using whole genome sequencing in four healthcare workers from Mumbai. All four have a more severe Covid-19 infection..
IndiaTimes

Gordi: The pop star doctor who answered the Covid call

 Australian singer Gordi is "reaching people" through medical consultations, as well as her music.
BBC News

Srinagar Srinagar City in Jammu and Kashmir, India

J&K: Mild earthquake jolts Srinagar
IndiaTimes
Watch: Terrorist killed in J&K operation by forces, day after attack on CRPF [Video]

Watch: Terrorist killed in J&K operation by forces, day after attack on CRPF

An anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir led to the elimination of a terrorist. A pistol was also recovered by security forces. An encounter broke out when J&K police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel cordoned off the Charar-i-Sharief area in Budgam. The cordon was laid on September 21 evening and by the next morning the terrorist had been eliminated. His identity has not been ascertained yet. The operation took place a day after terrorists attempted an attack on CRPF personnel in Srinagar's Nowgam. The 110 battalion of the CRPF had been the target. Over 175 terrorists have been eliminated this year in over 70 anti-terror operations, as per officials.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:32Published

Valley Valley Low area between hills, often with a river running through it

Sher-e-Kashmir University introduces 'Hail Net System' to protect apple crops [Video]

Sher-e-Kashmir University introduces 'Hail Net System' to protect apple crops

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences - Technology in Srinagar introduced 'Hail Net System' for protection of apple crop. Valley is known for its high quality apples, however, climatic conditions in the past two years affected the crop yield. Hailstorms and birds have also caused damage to the crops. One of the farmers said, "Anti-hail nets being used to protect crops from damage caused by hailstorms. Also, it helps in saving crops from birds"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:44Published
Silk factory gets upgraded with funding from World Bank to boost production in Srinagar [Video]

Silk factory gets upgraded with funding from World Bank to boost production in Srinagar

In order to increase the production of silk garments across the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir government is focusing on upgrading the silk factory with new facilities and equipments funded by the World Bank. With this, the government aims to generate more employment in the Valley and is upgrading the new building with the machinery of the latest technology so that this factory is able to produce larger quantities of silk. Many families in Srinagar depend on the silk factory for their livelihood. The project is worth around Rs 12.5 crores and is funded by the Work Bank through the Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA). The process to upgrade the factory is underway and efforts are being made by the government to finish the project at the earliest. This project is expected to generate more employment. Meanwhile, the government is also focusing on the production of mulberry crops and the production of cocoons to boost silk production in the state and to generate more employment.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 04:30Published

Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia Back in game! Sports enthusiasts return to playgrounds in Srinagar post COVID lockdown https://t.co/gcO14iR3bC #JammuAndKashmir #Kashmir 23 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sports betting finally hits its stride in Colorado as major sports return from COVID slumber [Video]

Sports betting finally hits its stride in Colorado as major sports return from COVID slumber

As the Nuggets enjoy post season success and the Broncos kick off their season, the newly legalized world of sports betting is giving Colorado fans a little more skin in the game.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:55Published