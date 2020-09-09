Back in game! Sports enthusiasts return to playgrounds in Srinagar post COVID lockdown

As gradually economy has started to open up, young sportsmen are back in game in the Valley.

Keeping COVID pandemic in mind, Wushu Association took initiative to train kids in an open field.

An open field is arranged for young players at Aluchi Bagh area of Srinagar so that they can train themselves at a hurdle-free space.

The assigned coaches help them to train and practice various games.

Parents can also accompany their kids here at the playground.

With this, children can prepare for upcoming tournaments and also can get physical fitness training.