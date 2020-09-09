Global  
 

Colin Cowherd: Bill Belichick humiliates young quarterbacks & Russell Wilson is the best football player in the world

Colin Cowherd: Bill Belichick humiliates young quarterbacks & Russell Wilson is the best football player in the world

Colin Cowherd breaks down quarterbacks in the NFL, their strengths and what coaches could conquer them.

Colin feels Bill Belichick humiliates young and inexperienced quarterbacks but Russell Wilson is the best football player in the world, and continues to get better, Belichick challenged or not.


