CDC: COVID-19 Is Airborne--Or Is It?

Over the weekend, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 can be airborne.

Days later, Gizmodo reports the public health agency took it back.

The new language on the CDC's website was released Friday, saying COVID-19 could be transmitted by respiratory droplets and through the air.

But by Monday afternoon, the CDC removed the new language, claiming it was a draft version that was posted in error.


