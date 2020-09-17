Bobcat Fire burns 105,000+ acres, continues to threaten homes in Southern California
Bobcat Fire burns 105,000+ acres, continues to threaten homes in Southern California
The massive Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest continues to threaten homes in the Antelope Valley Monday.
