Bobcat Fire burns 105,000+ acres, continues to threaten homes in Southern California

The massive Bobcat Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest continues to threaten homes in the Antelope Valley Monday.


California firefighters struggle to put out massive Bobcat fire

Firefighters in southern California are battling one of the largest wildfires ever to hit Los Angeles...
CBS News - Published

Smoke from Western wildfires reaches the East Coast as millions of acres burn

Massive wildfires burning in California, Oregon and Washington state have spread smoke as far away as...
CBS News - Published


Desert homes threatened by enormous California wildfire [Video]

Desert homes threatened by enormous California wildfire

An enormous wildfire that churned through mountains northeast of Los Angeles and into the Mojave Desert was still threatening homes on Monday, but officials said calmer winds could help crews corral..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:15Published
California continues its wildfire battle [Video]

California continues its wildfire battle

The Bobcat Fire in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles is spreading rapidly in high winds, leaving more than 91,000 acres scorched. Sky Cornell, from the Los Angeles County Fire..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:49Published
Strong Winds Fanning Flames Trigger Evacuation Of California Desert Communities [Video]

Strong Winds Fanning Flames Trigger Evacuation Of California Desert Communities

A wildfire burning for nearly two weeks in mountains northeast of Los Angeles has engulfed some homes in desert communities there on Saturday. On Sunday, strong and increasingly erratic winds prompted..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published