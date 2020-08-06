Global  
 

Theresa May insists she will not vote for controversial Brexit legislation

Theresa May insists she will not vote for controversial Brexit legislation
Theresa May has said she cannot support the United Kingdom Internal MarketBill.

Theresa May Theresa May Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Theresa May insists she will not vote for Brexit legislation

Theresa May insists she will not vote for Brexit legislation

Theresa May has said she will not support the government’s controversial Brexit legislation, warning it will cause "untold damage" to the UK and threaten the future of the Union. The former prime minister accused the government of acting "recklessly and irresponsibly" without thinking of the long-term consequences by its willingness to breach international law. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Theresa May 'cannot support' government's Brexit bill

 The former PM argues the legislation will "damage trust", but ministers say it will protect the UK.
Former PM Theresa May questions Government over trust

Former PM Theresa May questions Government over trust

Tory former prime minister Theresa May raised concerns in the Commons overtrust, after the Government planned changes to the Withdrawal Agreement. Shesaid: “The UK Government signed the Withdrawal Agreement with the NorthernIreland protocol, this Parliament voted that Withdrawal Agreement into UKlegislation.

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit briefing: 101 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit briefing: 101 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Boris Johnson's Brexit bill straight out of Trump playbook, David Lammy says

 Boris Johnson’s law-breaking Brexit bill is straight out of the Donald Trump playbook, and leaves justice secretary Robert Buckland looking “a very small..
