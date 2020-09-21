Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daniel Levy Is Very Happy

Video Credit: Movie Trailer News - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Daniel Levy Is Very Happy

Daniel Levy Is Very Happy

The series won seven awards, including best comedy, best directing, best writing and best acting.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

livinlavivaloca

Aviva Siegel Daniel Levy just said “this award is for all of you”. Very happy to announce I just won an Emmy!!! 20 hours ago

professorplumb1

Professor Plumb RT @MikeGNolan: Having spent the start of the week having a tantrum I am VERY happy to hold my hands up having been proved wrong by Daniel… 2 days ago

MikeGNolan

Mike N Having spent the start of the week having a tantrum I am VERY happy to hold my hands up having been proved wrong by… https://t.co/BL2NBmNmAT 2 days ago

icentricAPI

Denilson Daniel Levy is happy to give Mourinho a massive contract but would rather wait to the very end to get a cheap deal. Who else does this? 6 days ago