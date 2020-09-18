Global  
 

New York, Portland and Seattle named 'anarchist jurisdictions', could lose federal funding

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Portland, New York and Seattle named "anarchist jurisdictions" by the Justice Department, after a Trump executive order will review federal funding.


