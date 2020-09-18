New York, Portland and Seattle named 'anarchist jurisdictions', could lose federal funding
New York, Portland and Seattle named 'anarchist jurisdictions', could lose federal funding
Portland, New York and Seattle named "anarchist jurisdictions" by the Justice Department, after a Trump executive order will review federal funding.
