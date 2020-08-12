Court documents allege Terre Haute man admitted to beating child before his death
////// "police"..
Have arrested "a man"..
After the death "of his son".
We 1st told you about this "on news 10 at mid-day".
Since then..
We've received "the court documents".
It started "on saturday".
"police"..
Went to a house in terre haute..
For a call "of an unreponsive child".
At the hospital..
"police" noticed "bruises" and "lesions on many areas of his body.
"the boy died" "at riley hospital for children".
"police" arrested "brandon pritcher".
According to court documents..
"pritcher"..
Admitted to beating the child with a belt..
And hitting him in the head.
"pritcher"..
Told "police"..
He was upset that "the child" was stealing money.
"he said"..
He sent "the boy" to his room..
And that "th boy" started banging his head off of his bed.
"pritcher said"..
"the boy" later walked out of his room..
And collapsed.
"pritcher"..
Is facing several charges..
Including: "neglect resulting in death" an "aggravated battery