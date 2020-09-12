Chief medical officers recommend raising Covid alert level

CDC: COVID-19 Is Airborne--Or Is It?



Over the weekend, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 can be airborne. Days later, Gizmodo reports the public health agency took it back. The new language on the CDC's website was released Friday, saying COVID-19 could be transmitted by respiratory droplets and through the air. But by Monday afternoon, the CDC removed the new language, claiming it was a draft version that was posted in error.

