Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chief medical officers recommend raising Covid alert level

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Chief medical officers recommend raising Covid alert level

Chief medical officers recommend raising Covid alert level

The UK’s four chief medical officers recommended raising the Covid alert levelfrom three to four – the second highest – indicating the “epidemic is ingeneral circulation; transmission is high or rising exponentially”.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Students trickle back to school in 8 states, J&K after 6 months

 For the first time since March-end when restrictions were imposed to check the Covid-19 pandemic, schools opened in some parts of the country on Monday. However,..
IndiaTimes

Sports bodies warn of 'lost generation' amid Covid crisis

 More than 100 sports bodies write to the prime minister to ask for emergency funding amid the Covid-19 crisis, warning of "a lost generation of activity".
BBC News
CDC: COVID-19 Is Airborne--Or Is It? [Video]

CDC: COVID-19 Is Airborne--Or Is It?

Over the weekend, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 can be airborne. Days later, Gizmodo reports the public health agency took it back. The new language on the CDC's website was released Friday, saying COVID-19 could be transmitted by respiratory droplets and through the air. But by Monday afternoon, the CDC removed the new language, claiming it was a draft version that was posted in error.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

'It does affect more than your lungs': Why COVID-19 survivors may need to get screened for heart damage

 New research suggests an association between COVID-19 and heart damage. Here's what we know about who should get cardiac screenings.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Covid: UK coronavirus alert level ‘moving to 4'

The recommendation from chief medical officers means transmission is "high or rising exponentially".
BBC News - Published

UK Covid-19 alert raised to Level 4 after positive virus cases continue to soar

UK Covid-19 alert raised to Level 4 after positive virus cases continue to soar The Chief Medical Officers from Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales have raised the level...
Daily Record - Published


Tweets about this

BlackburnToday

Blackburn Today News: UK's chief medical officers recommend coronavirus alert level moves to level 4 https://t.co/HEi6ZbxMYz /via… https://t.co/sliThcksqH 2 hours ago

NetworkBolton

Bolton Network UK's chief medical officers recommend coronavirus alert level moves to level https://t.co/NwAUbpQkuf 3 hours ago

eleanorwalshie

Eleanor Walsh 10 out of 32 people in my carriage on central line either not wearing a mask or wearing a mask with their nose expo… https://t.co/XO2oEfm6TL 4 hours ago

BEVERLEYBRUCE17

B BRUCE RT @NHSImmuniseScot: Scotland’s Chief Medical and Chief Nursing Officers recommend that all healthcare workers have the flu vaccine. It’s… 5 hours ago

NHSImmuniseScot

Immunise Scotland Scotland’s Chief Medical and Chief Nursing Officers recommend that all healthcare workers have the flu vaccine. It… https://t.co/OIOvM3SDPZ 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tufts doctor on what's a realistic timeline for COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Tufts doctor on what's a realistic timeline for COVID-19 vaccine

The Tufts doctor speaks about a realistic timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine, and who should get tested for coronavirus.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 03:23Published
Govt adds more ventilators in Kashmir Valley to fight COVID pandemic [Video]

Govt adds more ventilators in Kashmir Valley to fight COVID pandemic

In wake of surge in coronavirus cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration updated the existing healthcare infrastructure of the Union Territory. Eight more ventilators were added at Government..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:37Published
How Wildfire Smoke Can Increase Spread, Severity Of COVID-19 [Video]

How Wildfire Smoke Can Increase Spread, Severity Of COVID-19

CNN reports doctors are warning that bad air quality from wildfire smoke could make people more vulnerable to coronavirus infections. Dr. Brad Spellberg says multiple studies around the world have..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published