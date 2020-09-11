Global  
 

With Texans in rearview... bring on the Chiefs

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:14s - Published
With Texans in rearview... bring on the Chiefs
Monday night matchup ahead for 2-0 Ravens

THE TEXANS YESTERDAY AND NOWGET READY FOR ONE OF THE MOSTANTICIPATED GAMES OF THE YEAR.WMAR-2 NEWS SHAWN STEPNER ISIN OWINGS MILLS WITH MORE.A gutty, grind-it-out victoryfor their 14th consecutive inthe regular season.

JohnHarbaugh, Ravens Head Coach: Avery important win yesterdayagainst a very good team.

AnAFC contending team.

Sunday33-16 win in Houston movingthe Ravens to 2-0.

The offensespreading the ball around.Mark Ingram, J.K.

Dobbins andGus Edwards all playingsignificant roles helping rushfor 230 yards.

And LamarJackson connecting with*nin*different guys through theair.

Harbaugh: You canbut say this is a veryaccurate passer.

He puts theball where it needs to be, insome really tight spaces, on areally regular basis.

Big-timeplays on Sunday coming fromthe defense.

Marlon Humphreyknocking the ball looseleading to L.J.

Forttouchdown.

And Marcus Petersfull- extension interceptionfor his first pick of theseason.

The bad news from thegame occurring early.

TavonYoung suffering aseason-ending knee injury inthe first quarter.

Aftermissing all of 2017 and 2019with injuries, the cornerbackwill miss the rest of 2020.Harbaugh: It is a torn ACL.Itthatsurgery and go into rehab.HeThereNow comes the matchup not onlyBaltimore has been waiting forbut every football fan hasbeen looking forward to sincethe schedule came out in May.Ravens-Chiefs.

Lamar vs.Mahomes on Monday night.Harbaugh: Who wouldnexcited for a game like this,when youthat is the defending champs,the favorites to win the wholething again.

Youget excited about it.

Itsomething that we downplay.

Wedonembrace it.

Jackson is 0-2against the Patrick Mahomesand the Chiefs over the pasttwo years.

Both gamesoccurring in Kansas City.

Aweek from tonight they kickoffin Baltimore, in front of zerofans.

In Owings Mills, ShawnStepner, WMAR-2 News.WE'VE GOT TO WAIT TILL NEXTWEEK FOR THE NEXT RAVENS




