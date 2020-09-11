With Texans in rearview... bring on the Chiefs

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:14s - Published 3 minutes ago

THE TEXANS YESTERDAY AND NOWGET READY FOR ONE OF THE MOSTANTICIPATED GAMES OF THE YEAR.WMAR-2 NEWS SHAWN STEPNER ISIN OWINGS MILLS WITH MORE.A gutty, grind-it-out victoryfor their 14th consecutive inthe regular season.

JohnHarbaugh, Ravens Head Coach: Avery important win yesterdayagainst a very good team.

AnAFC contending team.

Sunday33-16 win in Houston movingthe Ravens to 2-0.

The offensespreading the ball around.Mark Ingram, J.K.

Dobbins andGus Edwards all playingsignificant roles helping rushfor 230 yards.

And LamarJackson connecting with*nin*different guys through theair.

Harbaugh: You canbut say this is a veryaccurate passer.

He puts theball where it needs to be, insome really tight spaces, on areally regular basis.

Big-timeplays on Sunday coming fromthe defense.

Marlon Humphreyknocking the ball looseleading to L.J.

Forttouchdown.

And Marcus Petersfull- extension interceptionfor his first pick of theseason.

The bad news from thegame occurring early.

TavonYoung suffering aseason-ending knee injury inthe first quarter.

Aftermissing all of 2017 and 2019with injuries, the cornerbackwill miss the rest of 2020.Harbaugh: It is a torn ACL.Itthatsurgery and go into rehab.HeThereNow comes the matchup not onlyBaltimore has been waiting forbut every football fan hasbeen looking forward to sincethe schedule came out in May.Ravens-Chiefs.

Lamar vs.Mahomes on Monday night.Harbaugh: Who wouldnexcited for a game like this,when youthat is the defending champs,the favorites to win the wholething again.

Youget excited about it.

Itsomething that we downplay.

Wedonembrace it.

Jackson is 0-2against the Patrick Mahomesand the Chiefs over the pasttwo years.

Both gamesoccurring in Kansas City.

Aweek from tonight they kickoffin Baltimore, in front of zerofans.

In Owings Mills, Shawn Stepner, WMAR-2 News.