With Texans in rearview... bring on the Chiefs
THE TEXANS YESTERDAY AND NOWGET READY FOR ONE OF THE MOSTANTICIPATED GAMES OF THE YEAR.WMAR-2 NEWS SHAWN STEPNER ISIN OWINGS MILLS WITH MORE.A gutty, grind-it-out victoryfor their 14th consecutive inthe regular season.
JohnHarbaugh, Ravens Head Coach: Avery important win yesterdayagainst a very good team.
AnAFC contending team.
Sunday33-16 win in Houston movingthe Ravens to 2-0.
The offensespreading the ball around.Mark Ingram, J.K.
Dobbins andGus Edwards all playingsignificant roles helping rushfor 230 yards.
And LamarJackson connecting with*nin*different guys through theair.
Harbaugh: You canbut say this is a veryaccurate passer.
He puts theball where it needs to be, insome really tight spaces, on areally regular basis.
Big-timeplays on Sunday coming fromthe defense.
Marlon Humphreyknocking the ball looseleading to L.J.
Forttouchdown.
And Marcus Petersfull- extension interceptionfor his first pick of theseason.
The bad news from thegame occurring early.
TavonYoung suffering aseason-ending knee injury inthe first quarter.
Aftermissing all of 2017 and 2019with injuries, the cornerbackwill miss the rest of 2020.Harbaugh: It is a torn ACL.Itthatsurgery and go into rehab.HeThereNow comes the matchup not onlyBaltimore has been waiting forbut every football fan hasbeen looking forward to sincethe schedule came out in May.Ravens-Chiefs.
Lamar vs.Mahomes on Monday night.Harbaugh: Who wouldnexcited for a game like this,when youthat is the defending champs,the favorites to win the wholething again.
Youget excited about it.
Itsomething that we downplay.
Wedonembrace it.
Jackson is 0-2against the Patrick Mahomesand the Chiefs over the pasttwo years.
Both gamesoccurring in Kansas City.
Aweek from tonight they kickoffin Baltimore, in front of zerofans.
In Owings Mills, ShawnStepner, WMAR-2 News.WE'VE GOT TO WAIT TILL NEXTWEEK FOR THE NEXT RAVENS