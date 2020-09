Tweets about this FCCincy 3 teams that shouldn't fire their head coach if they have a losing season. 3. Giants: Joe Judge doesn't have Saquon… https://t.co/QjqxJ03k7P 11 minutes ago CBS Local Sports "That’s as many knee injuries and ankle stuff and people getting caught on the turf that I ever have been a part of… https://t.co/I2EyHLF7KN 6 hours ago Seamus Flannery To adapt to success and change his gameplan. This is something Gase has shown time and time again, and it is the ma… https://t.co/SjOKNXLH4c 8 hours ago KPIX 5 After watching a procession of key players, including stars Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa and Raheem Mostert, go down… https://t.co/BnQDlopjr8 8 hours ago Official Djpreshy RT @HotNewHipHop: Kyle Shanahan says poor turf conditions caused the plethora of injuries sustained by the 49ers, Sunday. https://t.co/SZqb… 19 hours ago HotNewHipHop Kyle Shanahan says poor turf conditions caused the plethora of injuries sustained by the 49ers, Sunday. https://t.co/SZqbK272c4 19 hours ago El VooDoo Daddy RT @usatodaysports: After the 49ers had several players drop out of the 31-13 win over the Jets due to lower-body injuries, head coach Kyle… 21 hours ago USA TODAY Sports After the 49ers had several players drop out of the 31-13 win over the Jets due to lower-body injuries, head coach… https://t.co/DsPltgzjVz 21 hours ago