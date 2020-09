Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to become 1st woman to 'lie in state' at U.S. Capitol Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:33s - Published 4 minutes ago Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to become 1st woman to 'lie in state' at U.S. Capitol Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, becoming the 1st woman to have such an honor. 0

