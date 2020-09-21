Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charges Likely To Be Dropped In Kraft Case Due To Lack Of Evidence

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:21s - Published
Charges Likely To Be Dropped In Kraft Case Due To Lack Of Evidence

Charges Likely To Be Dropped In Kraft Case Due To Lack Of Evidence

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was accused of soliciting a prostitute in a Florida spa.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

maryhelenmoore

Mary Helen Moore RT @KrisKetzKMBC: FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Florida prosecutors say they will not appeal a court ruling throwing out video recordings al… 3 minutes ago

WEMUSTOKE

STASH ☮️❤️📷🇨🇦 RT @CBS12: UPDATE: The state said it won't appeal the decision in Robert Kraft's case and his charges will likely be dropped. https://t.co/… 4 minutes ago

boston25

Boston 25 News BREAKING: Florida prosecutors will not appeal the decision to throw out the tapes in the Robert Kraft prostitution… https://t.co/x8dcAbLLDU 6 minutes ago

CBS12

WPEC CBS12 News UPDATE: The state said it won't appeal the decision in Robert Kraft's case and his charges will likely be dropped. https://t.co/Ak3GdniUvO 12 minutes ago

flawdanative

Diane RT @MiamiHerald: Florida won't appeal decision in Patriots owner Robert Kraft's prostitution case; charges will likely be dropped. (via @AP… 17 minutes ago

Mighty23405

Fabian Sanchez RT @KOAARobQuirk: Florida won't appeal decision in Patriots owner Robert Kraft's prostitution case; charges will likely be dropped.@KOAA 20 minutes ago

SydneySuxx

🇺🇸6% Mask-Debater🇺🇸Ⓥ RT @wbznewsradio: Florida won't appeal a court decision in Patriots owner Robert Kraft's prostitution case. The charges will likely be dro… 20 minutes ago

CodyAlcorn

Cody Alcorn Florida prosecutors said they will not appeal a court ruling throwing out video recordings allegedly showing Kraft… https://t.co/02u4cu1iDb 21 minutes ago